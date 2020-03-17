Log in
BookJane Commits to Helping Care Facilities Maintain Quality Care During The COVID-19 Pandemic.

03/17/2020 | 02:54pm EDT

BookJane Inc. (“BookJane”) offers health care facilities and staffing agencies the ability to use their platform to help relieve staffing shortages and labor inefficiencies in hard hit markets.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is creating staffing challenges for care facilities across North America.”, stated Curtis Khan, CEO and Founder of BookJane. “We want to ensure that facilities have the staff they need to deliver consistent health care during this crisis. To do that, BookJane is offering all health care facilities free access to its platform to better manage and leverage their staff, create shared resource pools, and maintain clear communications with everyone in their organization.”

“We’ve been in a labour shortage position for the past few years. The COVID-19 virus has simply made the situation more critical.” said Khan. Currently, a 5-10% loss of staff is difficult to handle for any facility. With schools and childcare centres closing, and new restrictions being imposed on daily life, many health care workers find themselves struggling to balance family responsibilities with their work schedule. BookJane’s technology platform can relieve the COVID-19 strain on the pool of available staff by optimizing existing resource pools and connecting to sister pools from other care facilities. Leveraging staff from sister sites facilities is becoming critical to ensure ongoing quality care and preventing staff fatigue.

Limiting the spread of COVID-19 has restricted group and person-to-person gatherings and communications. There is a growing amount of misinformation surrounding the virus and the impact it is having on care workers. “We need to cut through the noise and eliminate any misinformation that is reaching care workers so they can do their jobs properly, and safely. Clear and concise communications between staff are critical to the delivery of care — it can literally be a matter of life and death during this outbreak.” exclaimed Khan. BookJane’s platform enables secure, direct communications between organizations, their teams, and their individual care workers. BookJane’s platform is online, connecting staff 24/7/365 from any device at any location.

BookJane’s platform can be deployed virtually and immediately. For more information, please email info@bookjane.com or call 1-855-265-5263.

About BookJane Inc.

BookJane is the world’s first award-winning healthcare platform that allows Care Communities to create their own gig-economy to more efficiently utilize their staff, reduce costs and provide better care. The enterprise platform is currently being offered throughout the United States and Canada.

For more information on BookJane, please visit: www.bookjane.com


© Business Wire 2020
