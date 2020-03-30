BookJane Empowers the Front Lines to Save Lives by Providing Access to “Front Line Cloud Platform” and “Emergency External Resources”, Relieving Staffing Shortages During COVID-19

BookJane Inc. (“BookJane”) to provide care facilities free access to the BookJane J360 “Front Line Cloud” platform to connect with thousands of BookJane’s resource pools at cost to help relieve staffing shortages caused by COVID-19.

“The pandemic is causing staffing shortages at many facilities across North America,” stated Curtis Khan, CEO and Founder of BookJane. “Healthcare workers are working long hours; many are getting fatigued and some even sick. Healthcare facilities need to leverage their internal staff as best as possible, but they also need access to external workers to balance the growing demands being put on them by the outbreak. We can help by providing access to pools of external resources available in their areas at no additional charge.”

“BookJane will waive all administration and overhead costs to access external staff for any facility using our platform. We know time is of the essence when it comes to keeping shifts filled during COVID-19. Our solution is quickly and easily integrated and can provide relief immediately,” said Khan. We will be providing key essential workers: servers, delivery drivers, concierge staff, cleaners, screeners, assistant cooks, and dishwashers are also accessible through BookJane360 platform. The BookJane platform also have full access to Registered Nurses and Registered Partitional Nurse and other health care positions.

BookJane’s “front line cloud platform” optimizes existing resource pools including sister facility locations from other care facilities and provides access to external resources when shortages occur. Leveraging staff from all sources—internal and external—is becoming critical to ensure ongoing quality care and preventing staff fatigue.

“Facilities can’t organize their staff without clear, concise communications. Lapses in communication are particularly dangerous at this time. BookJanes solution enables secure, direct communications between organizations, their teams, and their individual care workers—including external resources,” stated Khan. “Our goal continues to be helping facilities deliver consistent health care throughout this crisis.”

BookJane’s “front line cloud platform” is online, connecting staff 24/7/365 from any device at any location.

BookJane’s platform can be deployed virtually and immediately. To save on external staffing and solve your labour shortage please sign-up at www.bookjane360.com, email support@bookjane.com or call 1-855-265-5263.

