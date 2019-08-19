Booking.com : Adds Sandcastle Sleepover to Roster of Unique Properties and Experiences for Summer Travel

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Can you dig it? In celebration of National Sandcastle Day on August 19th, Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travelers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, will unveil the quintessential end of summer vacation available for consumers to book: behind the seaside walls of your very own swish Sandcastle.

For years, Booking.com has offered more awesome, unique places to stay than any other travel company in the world—from national landmarks, caves, train cars, houseboats, tiny homes, castles, even igloos—and this seaside escape just outside Manhattan is no different.

Constructed from close to 100 tons of sand, this sandcastle isn't the typical beachfront sculpture of sediment from childhood. Skillfully shaped to reflect a modern mansion, this "SAND"-sion provides all the swanky amenities a sand structure of its scale could offer. Booking.com guests will feel fine and "sandy" while they enjoy: dinner for two on the Coney Island Boardwalk, sunrise beach yoga, and Luna Park VIP passes.

Standing 8 feet tall, 18 feet long and wide—being the largest sand sculpture constructed in New York City—the project was overseen by the "Sandman" himself, Matt Long, the master sand sculptor who has fashioned large-scale structures from the beaches of Southeast Asia to Times Square. A cast member for two seasons on the Travel Channel's reality show, "Sand Masters," Long's pedigree in crafting palatial projects out of sand is known worldwide.

Located at Luna Park in Coney Island, Brooklyn, the "SAND"-sion will be available for $29 per night, in homage to the 29th Annual Coney Island Beach Sand Sculpture Competition, which took place on Saturday August 17th, 2019. Consumers will be able to "seas" the day by booking a "SAND"-sion sleepover beginning on August 22nd at 12:00PM EST, and overnight stays will occur on August 23rd and 24th.

With 43%* of travelers wanting to stay in an accommodation type they've never experienced before in 2019 and nearly three quarters (73%)*of Booking.com's top-awarded accommodation types in 2018 being homes, apartments and cool, unique places to stay, consumer demand for incredible experiences remains strong. Booking.com helps inspire travelers and makes it easy to book iconic properties across the globe.

For more information on Booking.com's "SAND"-sion and to book, visit: www.booking.com/hotel/us/sand-sion-at-luna-park-in-coney-island-sandcastle-sleepover.html

Note to editors:

*Research commissioned by Booking.com and independently conducted among a sample of 53,492 respondents across 31 markets. In order to participate in this survey, respondents had to be 18 years of age or older, had to have travelled at least once in the past 12 months and be either the primary decision maker or involved in the decision making of their travel. The survey was taken online and took place between October 16 and November 12, 2018.

About Booking.com :

Founded in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com has grown from a small Dutch startup to one of the world's leading digital travel companies. Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com invests in technology that helps take the friction out of travel. With a mission to empower people to experience the world, Booking.com seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences, convenient transportation options and incredible places to stay - from homes to hotels and much much more. Booking.com also provides a marketplace for entrepreneurs of all sizes in the travel and experiences industries to reach a global audience and grow their businesses. Booking.com is available in 43 languages and offers more than 29 million total reported accommodation listings, including more than 6.2 million listings alone of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay. With everything from convenient rides and great places to eat, as well as attractions, tours, events and activities across the globe, no matter where you want to go or what you want to do, Booking.com makes it easy and backs it all up with 24/7 customer support.

SOURCE Booking.com