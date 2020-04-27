Log in
Books-A-Million : Honors Front-line Heroes with Free Coffee

04/27/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

First responders, healthcare professionals and teachers can enjoy free coffee at participating locations

To show gratitude for the healthcare professionals, police officers, firefighters and teachers serving their local communities, Books-A-Million will offer a free tall coffee in all open Books-A-Million locations featuring a Joe Muggs café through May 3. Service providers can simply show their credentials to receive their free cup of coffee. Books-A-Million and Joe Muggs will follow direction of state and local officials to re-open while following social distancing measures as well as all other guidelines.

“We are incredibly grateful for the first responders, health care professionals and teachers that continue to help us navigate these difficult times,” said Scott Kappler, Chief Marketing Officer. “Offering a coffee and a smile is a small token of our appreciation for these leaders in each of our communities!”

Joe Muggs, available in over 100 Books-A-Million stores nationwide plans to reopen with a full menu lineup in the coming weeks. Joe Muggs offers espresso, coffee, tea and seasonal drink and food options.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in the 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, tech and more, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion) and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).


© Business Wire 2020
