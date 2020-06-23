Log in
Books-A-Million Launches Huge Summer Sale Event With Savings on Thousands of Books!

06/23/2020 | 01:32pm EDT

Books-A-Million announced today its largest summer sale event ever with thousands of new releases, bestsellers, paperbacks and kids’ favorites on sale during the Buy 2, Get the 3rd Free event! Book lovers can stock up now, in stores and online, today through Labor Day.

“Our summer sale event has become a favorite with our customers, which is why we’re thrilled to offer the most titles ever during our Buy 2, Get the 3rd Free event,” said Kathy Gagliano, EVP, Merchandising. “Summer is the perfect time of year to relax with a good book, and there are thousands of titles included in the sale, ranging from best-selling adult fiction to timeless classics.”

For young readers, entire series will be Buy 2, Get the 3rd free including favorites like Warriors, I Survived, Big Nate, National Geographic Readers, Dr. Seuss, Pete The Cat, Biscuit, and the Who Was biography series. Young adult fans can find a selection of books such as “All the Bright Places,” “Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda” and “Everything Everything,” as well as entire series, including titles like Divergent, Eragon, and Vampire Academy. Book lovers can save on fiction titles ranging from authors like James Patterson, Ruth Ware, Liane Moriarty, Joe Hill, Kristin Hannah, George RR Martin, Lisa Jewell, and Nora Roberts and on non-fiction titles from Erik Larson, Brian Kilmeade, Brad Meltzer and more.

A selection of best-selling manga and graphic novels including favorites from “Junji Ito” and “My Hero Academia” are included in the Buy 2 Get the 3rd Free event now through August 10. For collectors of all ages, Funko Pop! collectibles are on sale now through July 6 including those sought-after exclusives only found at Books-A-Million!

Books-A-Million stores are open for in-store shopping from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. To confirm the status of local store hours and curbside pick-up availability, please visit booksamillion.com/storefinder. The stores have implemented additional efforts to provide a safe shopping environment for guests and associates with some noticeable precautions in place, including providing personal protective equipment for associates, installing acrylic register guards at all check-out areas and implementing self-distancing markers in aisles and at the registers.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION
Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in the 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion) and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).


© Business Wire 2020
