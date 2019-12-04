Books-A-Million : Picks the Season's Most Perfect Presents in 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

Share the magic of the holiday season with bestsellers, boxed sets, top toys, stocking stuffers and more!

Books-A-Million is the ultimate one-stop-shop for shoppers looking to find the most-wanted gifts for everyone on their list this year. Whether it’s a book, a toy or an exclusive found only at Books-A-Million, the bookstore chain’s expert team has lined up an annual Holiday Gift Guide featuring everything shoppers need to make this season a success. Gift givers can make their lists and head over to their local Books-A-Million store, or shop online, to make this holiday season one for the books!

Top Books of 2019

Brimming with fictional favorites and non-fiction necessities, Books-A-Million offers an expansive selection of bestsellers! The most sought-after books of 2019 range from Elton John’s memoir “Me: Elton John” ($30.00) to Brian Kilmeade’s latest American history novel “Sam Huston and the Alamo Avengers” ($28.00) and the must-have cooking classic “Joy of Cooking” ($40). Top books for children include “Frozen 2” ($14.99), Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball” ($14.99) by Jeff Kinney and “Dog Man: Fetch-22” ($12.99) by Dav Pilkey.

Ready-to-Wrap Boxed Sets

Book fanatics seeking the ultimate literary escape will devour Books-A-Million’s bestselling boxed sets. Young adults can jump into the exciting world of Dog Man with the “Dog Man: The Supa Epic Collection Boxed Set” ($59.94), flip through the pages of suspenseful tales from “The Hunger Games Trilogy Boxed Set” ($36.97) or discover the wizarding world of Harry Potter with the “Harry Potter The Complete Series ” ($86.93)! Teens and adults can immerse themselves in the epic fantasy of “Game of Thrones” ($85), be inspired by adventure with the “The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings: Deluxe Pocket Boxed Set” ($49.95) or discover the novels behind the blockbuster Starz original series, “Outlander Boxed Set” ($39.96).

What Kids Want

Good boys and girls can enjoy the excitement of Christmas morning with top trending toys and games including Frozen II Dolls ($21.99-$26.99), Rainbow Sloth Cozy Hottie ($16.99), Sing and Swim Baby Shark Assortment ($12.99), Tiny Pong Solo Table Tennis ($29.99), Voice Banking Monopoly ($39.99), #Snapstars Dolls ($16.99) and L.O.L. Surprise Series 3 Game ($21.99).

Cozy Christmas

Books-A-Million offers seasonal exclusive Knit Scarves, Socks and Beanies ($12.99-$19.99) for those in need of warm and cozy comfort. Readers who love to snuggle up with a good book will enjoy “The 19 Christmas” ($29) by New York Times bestselling author James Patterson. The Holiday Candles (10.99) and Sculpted Mugs ($10.99) combination creates the perfect atmosphere to unwind and de-stress!

Read It Before You See It

Movie buffs are invited to immerse themselves in the novels behind their favorite movies and series. Children of all ages can take a trip to Gotham City with DC Classics such as: “Batman: Damned” ($29.99), “The Batman Who Laughs” ($29.99) and “The Joker: His Greatest Jokes” ($19.99). Hulu originals “Looking for Alaska” ($12.99) by John Green and Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” ($15.95) or Netflix’s “The Irishman” ($17) by Charles Brandt and “Let It Snow” ($10.99) by John Green are also top picks for pop culture junkies.

Books with Great Taste

You don’t have to be a pro to cook like one! Sean Brock shares his definitive guide to Southern cooking in “South” ($40). Those with a passion for food will love Antoni Porowski’s “Antoni in the Kitchen” ($29.99), while cookie connoisseurs will love Martha Stewart’s new book “Martha Stewart’s Cookie Perfection” ($26). The candid memoir-inspired cookbook “Rachel Ray 50” ($35) by New York Times bestselling author Rachel Ray is the perfect hostess gift!

For the Love of Pets

“Eat. Play Love.” ($12.95), “Dog is Love” ($28), Books-A-Million exclusive Dog Toys ($9.99-$12.99) and a Dog Person Mug ($11.99) all celebrate man’s best friend.

Must-Have Music

The vintage-inspired Bluetooth Cruiser Turntable ($89.95) brings 90’s style to modern listening, letting music lovers enjoy all their favorite hits! Records to go along include Van Morrison’s “Moondance”, Carrie Underwood’s “Cry Pretty”, Elton John’s “Diamonds”, Childish Gambino’s “Camp” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumors”. These tunes are guaranteed to have family and friends rockin’ around the Christmas tree!

Stocking Stuffers

Stuff stockings full with PopSockets ($9.99) in different colors and patterns, a wide variety of Holiday Beanies and Novelty Socks ($9.99 - $11.99) or the World’s Smallest Toys ($6.99-$24.99) and Books-A-Million Gift Cards.

For more information and the complete Books-A-Million Gift Guide, visit booksamillion.com/giftguide.

Books-A-Million guests can join the Millionaire’s Club to receive exclusive offers, such as discounts on gifts for the holidays and year-round! For more information and to join, visit booksamillion.com/membership.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion) and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005816/en/