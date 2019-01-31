Books-A-Million : Provides Inspiration for New Year with Top Health and Wellness Picks

In starting a new year, many focus on refreshing and renewing the mind,
body and spirit. Shoppers can look to the trusted experts at Books-A-Million
for a carefully curated selection of the best health, inspiration and
wellness books and gifts. From food plans for eating healthy to building
motivational skills, guests can continue their journey to happiness with
a variety of picks at Books-A-Million.
Personal Growth
“90 Seconds
to a Life You Love” ($28) by Joan Rosenberg is an essential guide
for those looking to build emotional strength, reduce anxiety, develop
confidence and ultimately create a life they love. “Brave, Not
Perfect” ($25) by New York Times bestselling author Reshma
Saujani empowers women and girls to embrace imperfection and bravery!
Healthy Eating
Dieters in the
keto craze will love Simply Keto ($34.95) by Suzanne Ryan,
offering hundreds of low-carb recipes, a 30-day meal plan, grocery
shopping tips and more! Those exploring the Mediterranean diet can find
recipes for delicious, fresh meals in “Mediterranean Diet for
Beginners: The Complete Guide” ($9.99) by Rockridge Press. In
Fit Men Cook ($29.99), Kevin Curry shares 100 quick and easy meal
prep recipes for men and women looking to save time, money and inches on
their waistlines.
Holistic Health
Essential oil
enthusiasts will love learning how to use 40 natural aromatic essences
in “The Complete Guide to Essential Oils” ($9.95) by Gill
Farrer-Halls. “The Home Reference to Holistic Health & Healing” ($12.95)
by Brigitte Mars and Chrystle Fiedler offers natural remedies for those
looking to reduce stress and improve overall health and well-being.
Chakras
Beginners and experts
alike can explore the history, mythology, symbolism, healing properties
and environmental effects of powerful crystals in “101 Power
Crystals” ($15.95) by Judy Hall. For only $18, Vicki Howie paves the
way to unblocking energy pathways and balancing chakras in “The Key
to the Chakras Book and Bracelet Set” – including a bracelet with
chakra stones to uplift spirits.
Devotionals
With honesty and
relatable humor, bestselling author Annie F. Downs inspires readers to
embrace the path and plan God has for them in “100 Days to Brave” ($17.99).
Men and women will find comfort, encouragement and spiritual blessings
every day of the year in “2019 Daily Wisdom for Men” ($15.99) and “2019
Daily Wisdom for Women” ($15.99) by Barbour – found exclusively at
Books-A-Million stores.
Self-Care Gifts
Beauty gurus
can reduce fine lines, increase circulation and massage products into
the skin with the Jade Facial Roller ($26.99). The Healing
Stones Gift Set ($12.99) is perfect to balance and revitalize
energy! Spray the Essentially You Essential Oil Room & Pillow Spray
($9.99) for a restful sleep, and hang the Chakra Stone Tree of Life
Dream Catcher ($49.99) on a wall or in a window to catch light,
promote healing and boost energy.
