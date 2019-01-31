Books-A-Million : Provides Inspiration for New Year with Top Health and Wellness Picks

Guests can find serenity in books on self-care, personal growth, healthy eating and more

In starting a new year, many focus on refreshing and renewing the mind, body and spirit. Shoppers can look to the trusted experts at Books-A-Million for a carefully curated selection of the best health, inspiration and wellness books and gifts. From food plans for eating healthy to building motivational skills, guests can continue their journey to happiness with a variety of picks at Books-A-Million.

Personal Growth

“90 Seconds to a Life You Love” ($28) by Joan Rosenberg is an essential guide for those looking to build emotional strength, reduce anxiety, develop confidence and ultimately create a life they love. “Brave, Not Perfect” ($25) by New York Times bestselling author Reshma Saujani empowers women and girls to embrace imperfection and bravery!

Healthy Eating

Dieters in the keto craze will love Simply Keto ($34.95) by Suzanne Ryan, offering hundreds of low-carb recipes, a 30-day meal plan, grocery shopping tips and more! Those exploring the Mediterranean diet can find recipes for delicious, fresh meals in “Mediterranean Diet for Beginners: The Complete Guide” ($9.99) by Rockridge Press. In Fit Men Cook ($29.99), Kevin Curry shares 100 quick and easy meal prep recipes for men and women looking to save time, money and inches on their waistlines.

Holistic Health

Essential oil enthusiasts will love learning how to use 40 natural aromatic essences in “The Complete Guide to Essential Oils” ($9.95) by Gill Farrer-Halls. “The Home Reference to Holistic Health & Healing” ($12.95) by Brigitte Mars and Chrystle Fiedler offers natural remedies for those looking to reduce stress and improve overall health and well-being.

Chakras

Beginners and experts alike can explore the history, mythology, symbolism, healing properties and environmental effects of powerful crystals in “101 Power Crystals” ($15.95) by Judy Hall. For only $18, Vicki Howie paves the way to unblocking energy pathways and balancing chakras in “The Key to the Chakras Book and Bracelet Set” – including a bracelet with chakra stones to uplift spirits.

Devotionals

With honesty and relatable humor, bestselling author Annie F. Downs inspires readers to embrace the path and plan God has for them in “100 Days to Brave” ($17.99). Men and women will find comfort, encouragement and spiritual blessings every day of the year in “2019 Daily Wisdom for Men” ($15.99) and “2019 Daily Wisdom for Women” ($15.99) by Barbour – found exclusively at Books-A-Million stores.

Self-Care Gifts

Beauty gurus can reduce fine lines, increase circulation and massage products into the skin with the Jade Facial Roller ($26.99). The Healing Stones Gift Set ($12.99) is perfect to balance and revitalize energy! Spray the Essentially You Essential Oil Room & Pillow Spray ($9.99) for a restful sleep, and hang the Chakra Stone Tree of Life Dream Catcher ($49.99) on a wall or in a window to catch light, promote healing and boost energy.

