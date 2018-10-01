Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Books-A-Million : Releases Top Autographed Editions and Author Events for Fall 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 09:27pm CEST

The perfect list for book lovers in search of their next great read!

Books-A-Million announced today the list of highly anticipated reads and popular author events for the fall and holiday season. This year’s list features top upcoming autographed editions as well as fan-favorite author events, including Nicholas Sparks, Tiffani Thiessen, Hank Green, Clint Harp, Jan Brett, Jeff Kinney and Joel Osteen.

“We are fortunate to host some of the biggest names in the industry while providing opportunities for devoted fans to meet their favorite authors in person,” said Scott Kappler, chief marketing officer for Books-A-Million. “Our hope is that the list of top autographed books this upcoming season will help our customers find a keepsake edition of their next great read or the opportunity to gift a special book to a loved one.”

Upcoming author events:

Tuesday, October 2
Katy, Texas
Clint Harp: “Handcrafted”
For more information, visit clintharpbam.eventbrite.com

Monday, October 8
Katy, Texas
Tiffani Thiessen: “Pull Up a Chair”
For more information, visit tiffaniatbam.eventbrite.com

Sunday, October 21
Charleston, South Carolina
Nicholas Sparks: “Every Breath”
For more information, visit nicksparksbam.eventbrite.com

Monday, October 22
Orange Park, Florida
Joel Osteen: “Next Level Thinking: Ten Powerful Thoughts for a Successful and Abundant Life”
For more information, visit joelosteenbamjax.eventbrite.com

Tuesday, October 23
Kissimmee, Florida
Joel Osteen: “Next Level Thinking: Ten Powerful Thoughts for a Successful and Abundant Life”
For more information, visit joelosteenbamorlando.eventbrite.com

Saturday, November 3
Scranton, Pennsylvania
Jeff Kinney: “The Meltdown: Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 13”
For more information, visit jeffkinneybam.eventbrite.com

Thursday, November 29
Dayton, Ohio
Jan Brett: “The Snowy Nap”
Customers can purchase a book from the Books-A-Million event store in order to attend the event.

Autographed editions:
Top reads signed by fan-favorite authors and celebrities!

  • “This Is The Day” by Tim Tebow (Release date: September 25)
  • “An Absolutely Remarkable Thing” by Hank Green (Release date: September 25)
  • “Bridge of Clay” by Markus Zusak (Release date: September 28)

Coming Soon:

  • “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told” by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally (Release date: October 2)
  • “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult (Release date: October 2)
  • “Blood Communion” by Anne Rice (Release date: October 2)
  • “On Desperate Ground” by Hampton Sides (Release date: October 2)
  • “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom (Release date: October 9)
  • “All The Way” by Joe Namath (Release date: October 10)
  • “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Release date: October 16)
  • “Shade” by Pete Souza (Release date: October 16)
  • “This Will Only Hurt a Little” by Busy Philipps (Release date: October 23)
  • “Trump, the Blue-Collar President” by Anthony Scaramucci (Release date: October 23)
  • “Shook One” by Charlamagne Tha God (Release date: October 23)
  • “Back in the Game” by Steve Scalise (Release date: November 13)
  • “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci (Release date: November 13)

For more information on popular autographed editions available in select Books-A-Million stores and on booksamillion.com, including pre-order details prior to the release date, visit booksamillion.com/autographededitions. Visit booksamillion.com/storefinder to find upcoming author events at local Books-A-Million stores.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION
Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion) and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:04pChief Risk Officer Rupp Named to First Citizens Executive Leadership Team
GL
10:03pNYC Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Mobile Threat Detection App
BU
10:02pAllscripts to present at the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
GL
10:02pNISSAN MOTOR : Flagstaff Nissan Subaru Invites the Local Community to Its Second Annual Trunk-Or-Treat Event
AQ
10:02pAclaris Therapeutics Launches Direct-to-Consumer Campaign for ESKATA® (hydrogen peroxide) Topical Solution 40%, (w/w)
GL
10:02pCALIX : to Post Third Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on November 5th
AQ
10:02pChiasma Completes Enrollment of CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Octreotide Capsules in Patients with Acromegaly
GL
10:02pGW PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Proposed Public Offering of ADSs
AQ
10:02pParatek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
10:02pNEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES : to Present New Long-Term Data Analyses on INGREZZA® (valbenazine) at the 2018 International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : Ryanair warns on profit as strikes and fuel prices take toll
2Ten Things to Know About the New Nafta Deal
3ROYAL MAIL : ROYAL MAIL : shares slide on profit and costs warning
4DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS) : DMS : H1 18: not so bad after all
5TESLA : TESLA : produced 53,000 Model 3s in third quarter - Electrek

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.