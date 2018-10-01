Books-A-Million : Releases Top Autographed Editions and Author Events for Fall 2018

Books-A-Million announced today the list of highly anticipated
reads and popular author events for the fall and holiday season. This
year’s list features top upcoming autographed editions as well as
fan-favorite author events, including Nicholas Sparks, Tiffani
Thiessen, Hank Green, Clint Harp, Jan Brett, Jeff
Kinney and Joel Osteen.
“We are fortunate to host some of the biggest names in the industry
while providing opportunities for devoted fans to meet their favorite
authors in person,” said Scott Kappler, chief marketing officer for
Books-A-Million. “Our hope is that the list of top autographed books
this upcoming season will help our customers find a keepsake edition of
their next great read or the opportunity to gift a special book to a
loved one.”
Upcoming author events:
Tuesday, October 2
Katy, Texas
Clint
Harp: “Handcrafted”
For more information, visit clintharpbam.eventbrite.com
Monday, October 8
Katy, Texas
Tiffani
Thiessen: “Pull Up a Chair”
For more information, visit tiffaniatbam.eventbrite.com
Sunday, October 21
Charleston, South
Carolina
Nicholas Sparks: “Every Breath”
For more
information, visit nicksparksbam.eventbrite.com
Monday, October 22
Orange Park, Florida
Joel
Osteen: “Next Level Thinking: Ten Powerful Thoughts for a Successful
and Abundant Life”
For more information, visit joelosteenbamjax.eventbrite.com
Tuesday, October 23
Kissimmee, Florida
Joel
Osteen: “Next Level Thinking: Ten Powerful Thoughts for a Successful
and Abundant Life”
For more information, visit joelosteenbamorlando.eventbrite.com
Saturday, November 3
Scranton,
Pennsylvania
Jeff Kinney: “The Meltdown: Diary of a Wimpy
Kid Book 13”
For more information, visit jeffkinneybam.eventbrite.com
Thursday, November 29
Dayton, Ohio
Jan
Brett: “The Snowy Nap”
Customers can purchase a book from the
Books-A-Million event store in order to attend the event.
Autographed editions:
Top
reads signed by fan-favorite authors and celebrities!
-
“This Is The Day” by Tim Tebow (Release date: September 25)
-
“An Absolutely Remarkable Thing” by Hank Green (Release date:
September 25)
-
“Bridge of Clay” by Markus Zusak (Release date: September 28)
Coming Soon:
-
“The Greatest Love Story Ever Told” by Nick Offerman and Megan
Mullally (Release date: October 2)
-
“A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult (Release date: October 2)
-
“Blood Communion” by Anne Rice (Release date: October 2)
-
“On Desperate Ground” by Hampton Sides (Release date: October 2)
-
“The Next Person You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom (Release
date: October 9)
-
“All The Way” by Joe Namath (Release date: October 10)
-
“Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Release date: October 16)
-
“Shade” by Pete Souza (Release date: October 16)
-
“This Will Only Hurt a Little” by Busy Philipps (Release date:
October 23)
-
“Trump, the Blue-Collar President” by Anthony Scaramucci
(Release date: October 23)
-
“Shook One” by Charlamagne Tha God (Release date: October 23)
-
“Back in the Game” by Steve Scalise (Release date: November 13)
-
“Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci (Release date: November
13)
For more information on popular autographed editions available in select
Books-A-Million stores and on booksamillion.com,
including pre-order details prior to the release date, visit booksamillion.com/autographededitions.
Visit booksamillion.com/storefinder
to find upcoming author events at local Books-A-Million stores.
