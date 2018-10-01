Books-A-Million : Releases Top Autographed Editions and Author Events for Fall 2018

The perfect list for book lovers in search of their next great read!

Books-A-Million announced today the list of highly anticipated reads and popular author events for the fall and holiday season. This year’s list features top upcoming autographed editions as well as fan-favorite author events, including Nicholas Sparks, Tiffani Thiessen, Hank Green, Clint Harp, Jan Brett, Jeff Kinney and Joel Osteen.

“We are fortunate to host some of the biggest names in the industry while providing opportunities for devoted fans to meet their favorite authors in person,” said Scott Kappler, chief marketing officer for Books-A-Million. “Our hope is that the list of top autographed books this upcoming season will help our customers find a keepsake edition of their next great read or the opportunity to gift a special book to a loved one.”

Upcoming author events:

Tuesday, October 2

Katy, Texas

Clint Harp: “Handcrafted”

For more information, visit clintharpbam.eventbrite.com

Monday, October 8

Katy, Texas

Tiffani Thiessen: “Pull Up a Chair”

For more information, visit tiffaniatbam.eventbrite.com

Sunday, October 21

Charleston, South Carolina

Nicholas Sparks: “Every Breath”

For more information, visit nicksparksbam.eventbrite.com

Monday, October 22

Orange Park, Florida

Joel Osteen: “Next Level Thinking: Ten Powerful Thoughts for a Successful and Abundant Life”

For more information, visit joelosteenbamjax.eventbrite.com

Tuesday, October 23

Kissimmee, Florida

Joel Osteen: “Next Level Thinking: Ten Powerful Thoughts for a Successful and Abundant Life”

For more information, visit joelosteenbamorlando.eventbrite.com

Saturday, November 3

Scranton, Pennsylvania

Jeff Kinney: “The Meltdown: Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 13”

For more information, visit jeffkinneybam.eventbrite.com

Thursday, November 29

Dayton, Ohio

Jan Brett: “The Snowy Nap”

Customers can purchase a book from the Books-A-Million event store in order to attend the event.

Autographed editions:

Top reads signed by fan-favorite authors and celebrities!

“This Is The Day” by Tim Tebow (Release date: September 25)

by Tim Tebow (Release date: September 25) “An Absolutely Remarkable Thing” by Hank Green (Release date: September 25)

by Hank Green (Release date: September 25) “Bridge of Clay” by Markus Zusak (Release date: September 28)

Coming Soon:

“The Greatest Love Story Ever Told” by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally (Release date: October 2)

by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally (Release date: October 2) “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult (Release date: October 2)

by Jodi Picoult (Release date: October 2) “Blood Communion” by Anne Rice (Release date: October 2)

by Anne Rice (Release date: October 2) “On Desperate Ground” by Hampton Sides (Release date: October 2)

by Hampton Sides (Release date: October 2) “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom (Release date: October 9)

by Mitch Albom (Release date: October 9) “All The Way” by Joe Namath (Release date: October 10)

by Joe Namath (Release date: October 10) “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Release date: October 16)

by Nicholas Sparks (Release date: October 16) “Shade” by Pete Souza (Release date: October 16)

by Pete Souza (Release date: October 16) “This Will Only Hurt a Little” by Busy Philipps (Release date: October 23)

by Busy Philipps (Release date: October 23) “Trump, the Blue-Collar President” by Anthony Scaramucci (Release date: October 23)

by Anthony Scaramucci (Release date: October 23) “Shook One” by Charlamagne Tha God (Release date: October 23)

by Charlamagne Tha God (Release date: October 23) “Back in the Game” by Steve Scalise (Release date: November 13)

by Steve Scalise (Release date: November 13) “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci (Release date: November 13)

For more information on popular autographed editions available in select Books-A-Million stores and on booksamillion.com, including pre-order details prior to the release date, visit booksamillion.com/autographededitions. Visit booksamillion.com/storefinder to find upcoming author events at local Books-A-Million stores.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion) and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).

