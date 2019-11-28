Log in
Books-A-Million : Shares the Top Gifts for Kids This Holiday Season

11/28/2019 | 02:06pm EST

Shoppers can check off their holiday lists with toys and games every child will enjoy!

The jolly holiday season has officially arrived, and Books-A-Million is here to help gift givers find the perfect present for every child in their lives. From wizards and racecars to dolls and play sets, Books-A-Million online and in store, is the one-stop-shop for an abundance of the most-wanted, hard-to-find toys that kids of all ages will have at the top of their lists this holiday season!

“We have carefully curated a selection of the season’s hottest toys for children of all ages,” says Mary Beth Lindsey, Divisional Merchandise Manager of General Merchandise at Books-A-Million. “With our online shop and more than 260 stores nationwide, Books-A-Million has everything you need to put smiles on little ones faces this holiday season.”

Harry Potter Exclusives

Hogwarts fans dive into the Wizarding World with the Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower ($92.99) and Hagrid’s Hut ($62.99). Seekers in training can practice their Quidditch moves with the Harry Potter Golden Snitch Heliball ($34.99)! Check out our Wizarding World shop for more Harry Potter items exclusively at Books-A-Million.

Frozen II

“Frozen” fans will be swept away in the snowy magic this holiday season with the Frozen Storybook Collection ($16.99). Singing along to the tunes of Frozen II Singing Dolls ($26.99), kids will create stories of their own and build a village with the LEGO Arendelle Castle Village ($79.99)!

L.O.L. Surprise!

Doll lovers can unbox eight surprises inside the L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe! ($10.99). Kids are in for a glittery good time with L.O.L. Surprise! Furniture ($16.99), including ten surprises and an all-new Diva Doll!

Hands on fun!

Little chefs will load up on play kitchen and grocery essentials and get playtime rolling with Fill and Roll Grocery Basket Play Set (24.99), complete rolling grocery basket filled with play boxes and food cans! Provide junior doctors with everything they need for an emergency call this season with Doctor’s Kit Play Set ($29.99).

Baby Shark

Offered in a variety of different colors, Play-Doh Baby Shark Set ($14.99) is sure to give youngsters a huge handful of fun! Add music and laughter to bath time with Baby Shark Sing and Swim Bath Toy ($12.99) and sing the famous songs of Baby Shark!

Gaming Fun

Buckle up! Take your team to new heights with one of Fortnight’s most iconic vehicles, Fortnight Battle Bus ($41.99), and build your own battle royale! The Roblox Ultimate Collector’s Set ($69.99) is for more than just playing – gamers can bring the world of Roblox to life with 24 collectible figures that can be mixed-and-matched into their own unique character!

Action Toys

Kids can be battle ready and shoot high power sponge darts up to 22 meters with D Dart Blaster ($39.99)! Racers can launch Mega Grave Digger ($109.99) this holiday season – complete with large tires for every terrain.

For more information on Books-A-Million’s Top Toy picks, visit booksamillion.com/toys.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest bookseller in the United States. Books-A-Million began over 100 years ago in 1917 as a newsstand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in 32 states and online at booksamillion.com. As Books-A-Million’s market presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest to discover shelf inspiration, new releases, gifts and more.


© Business Wire 2019
