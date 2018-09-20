Books-A-Million : Unveils Top Toys Ahead of the Holiday Season

The holiday season is fast approaching, and to help early-bird shoppers
pick the perfect present, Books-A-Million has curated a selection
of the season’s Top Toys expertly sourced to delight kids of all
ages this holiday season. From Harry Potter favorites and exclusives to
family-friendly board games – Books-A-Million is the one-stop-shop for
an extended selection of the best holiday toys in-stores and online!
Wizarding World Exclusives
Wizarding enthusiasts can gather for a feast and sorting ceremony in the
Great Hall with a LEGO buildout of Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall
($109.99). Potter lovers can add the furry favorite, Exclusive
Supercute Hedwig Plush ($24.99), to their ever-growing Harry Potter
collection! Check out our Wizarding World shop for more Harry Potter
items exclusively at Books-A-Million.
L.O.L. Surprise!
Kids are in for a glittery good time with L.O.L. Surprise! Pearl
Surprise ($29.99), including six small surprises, and special
edition Tot and Lil Sister Dolls, perfectly placed inside a glittery
purse. The L.O.L. Surprise! Under Wraps Dolls ($14.99) includes
15 surprises, with each doll dressed in a mystery disguise – turning
into multiple fashion accessories!
Interactive Pets
Kiddos can cuddle up with the lovable Pomsies Plush Interactive Toy
($17.99)! Cute, fun and wearable, Pomsies make the purrfect
fashion accessory or dance partner. She reacts when she’s touched – with
over 50 different reactions, including purring!
Hands-On Fun!
The Mochi Squishy Bento Box ($14.99) features sixteen adorable
collectible mochi figures full of squishy fun! Recommended for ages
three and up. Only at Books-A-Million.
Family Fun and Games
Families who enjoy a little friendly competition will love the Yeti
Set Go Game ($22.99)! Laughter will roar throughout the house while
playing the Greedy Granny Board Game ($24.99) – just don’t wake
her up while trying to swipe her sweets! Adults will get a blast from
the past with The Floor is Lava Interactive Board Game
($19.99), based on the nostalgic childhood game. Players must imagine
the floor is molten hot lava, while spinning for their color and jumping
across foam game pieces to quickly reach safety!
Preschool Plays
Little ones can make believe a rock star lifestyle with the Vampirina
Rock N’ Jam Touring Van ($42.99) as the Van transforms into a
spook-tacular stage for Vampirina to perform! Bedtime is the right time
to fight crime, and tots can do so while playing with the Pj Masks:
Super Moon Adventure Rocketship ($39.99).
EWW, gross!
Families can get grossed out with the Pimple Pete ($19.99)
popping game for all ages! The Toilet Paper Skid Shot Blaster ($24.99)
transforms toilet paper into spit balls and blasts up to 30 feet!
Action Toys
Players have everything they need to face off in head-to-head
live-action laser battles with Nerf Laser Ops Pro AlphaPoint ($49.99)!
The blasters feature lights and sounds, indicators to track health and
ammo, quick-reload button and unlimited ammo. Battlers can also amp up
their play through the Nerf Laser Ops app!
Plush
Kids can watch the transformation of their furry friend forever, Scruff-a-Luv
($24.99), as they bathe, dry and take care of them. The Mega Unicorn
Plush ($49.99), a Books-A-Million exclusive, is easy to love!
Recommended for ages three and up.
Kids Gaming
The Pokemon Power Action Pikachu ($34.99) is for more than just
snuggling – little ones can launch Pikachu into battle action while its
tails and cheeks light up! Battlers can grab their gold sword or axe,
take their place on the podium and prepare for battle at the LEGO
Minecraft Skull Arena ($21.99)!
For more information on Books-A-Million’s Top Toy picks, visit booksamillion.com.
ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION
Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second
largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got
its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now
operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store
at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the
goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best
selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices.
Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder.
Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion) and like
us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005970/en/