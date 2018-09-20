Books-A-Million : Unveils Top Toys Ahead of the Holiday Season

Leaders in the book, toy and game-buying arena identify 2018’s hottest gifts for kids

The holiday season is fast approaching, and to help early-bird shoppers pick the perfect present, Books-A-Million has curated a selection of the season’s Top Toys expertly sourced to delight kids of all ages this holiday season. From Harry Potter favorites and exclusives to family-friendly board games – Books-A-Million is the one-stop-shop for an extended selection of the best holiday toys in-stores and online!

Wizarding World Exclusives

Wizarding enthusiasts can gather for a feast and sorting ceremony in the Great Hall with a LEGO buildout of Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall ($109.99). Potter lovers can add the furry favorite, Exclusive Supercute Hedwig Plush ($24.99), to their ever-growing Harry Potter collection! Check out our Wizarding World shop for more Harry Potter items exclusively at Books-A-Million.

L.O.L. Surprise!

Kids are in for a glittery good time with L.O.L. Surprise! Pearl Surprise ($29.99), including six small surprises, and special edition Tot and Lil Sister Dolls, perfectly placed inside a glittery purse. The L.O.L. Surprise! Under Wraps Dolls ($14.99) includes 15 surprises, with each doll dressed in a mystery disguise – turning into multiple fashion accessories!

Interactive Pets

Kiddos can cuddle up with the lovable Pomsies Plush Interactive Toy ($17.99)! Cute, fun and wearable, Pomsies make the purrfect fashion accessory or dance partner. She reacts when she’s touched – with over 50 different reactions, including purring!

Hands-On Fun!

The Mochi Squishy Bento Box ($14.99) features sixteen adorable collectible mochi figures full of squishy fun! Recommended for ages three and up. Only at Books-A-Million.

Family Fun and Games

Families who enjoy a little friendly competition will love the Yeti Set Go Game ($22.99)! Laughter will roar throughout the house while playing the Greedy Granny Board Game ($24.99) – just don’t wake her up while trying to swipe her sweets! Adults will get a blast from the past with The Floor is Lava Interactive Board Game ($19.99), based on the nostalgic childhood game. Players must imagine the floor is molten hot lava, while spinning for their color and jumping across foam game pieces to quickly reach safety!

Preschool Plays

Little ones can make believe a rock star lifestyle with the Vampirina Rock N’ Jam Touring Van ($42.99) as the Van transforms into a spook-tacular stage for Vampirina to perform! Bedtime is the right time to fight crime, and tots can do so while playing with the Pj Masks: Super Moon Adventure Rocketship ($39.99).

EWW, gross!

Families can get grossed out with the Pimple Pete ($19.99) popping game for all ages! The Toilet Paper Skid Shot Blaster ($24.99) transforms toilet paper into spit balls and blasts up to 30 feet!

Action Toys

Players have everything they need to face off in head-to-head live-action laser battles with Nerf Laser Ops Pro AlphaPoint ($49.99)! The blasters feature lights and sounds, indicators to track health and ammo, quick-reload button and unlimited ammo. Battlers can also amp up their play through the Nerf Laser Ops app!

Plush

Kids can watch the transformation of their furry friend forever, Scruff-a-Luv ($24.99), as they bathe, dry and take care of them. The Mega Unicorn Plush ($49.99), a Books-A-Million exclusive, is easy to love! Recommended for ages three and up.

Kids Gaming

The Pokemon Power Action Pikachu ($34.99) is for more than just snuggling – little ones can launch Pikachu into battle action while its tails and cheeks light up! Battlers can grab their gold sword or axe, take their place on the podium and prepare for battle at the LEGO Minecraft Skull Arena ($21.99)!

For more information on Books-A-Million’s Top Toy picks, visit booksamillion.com.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion) and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005970/en/