Books-A-Million : Welcomes Rick Riordan for Presentation and Q&A, September 25

Books-A-Million:

WHAT: Celebrated author Rick Riordan will host a one-hour PowerPoint presentation and Q&A with Books-A-Million on Wednesday, September 25 at 7 p.m. In addition, attendees will receive a pre-signed copy of Riordan’s newest book, “The Trials of Apollo: Book 4 The Tyrant's Tomb.” This event will be held at Osceola High School located at 420 S. Thacker Avenue in Kissimmee.

In “The Trials of Apollo: Book 4 The Tyrant's Tomb,” Apollo has turned into a human and is banned from Olympus. On his path to restoring five ancient Oracles and reclaiming his godly powers, Apollo (aka Lester Papadopoulos) has faced both triumphs and tragedies.

Now his journey takes him to Camp Jupiter in the San Francisco Bay area, where the Roman demigods are preparing for a desperate last stand against the evil Triumvirate of Roman emperors. Hazel, Reyna, Frank, Tyson, Ella and many other old friends will need Apollo’s aid to survive the onslaught. Unfortunately, the answer to their salvation lies in the forgotten tomb of a Roman ruler, someone even worse than the emperors Apollo has already faced.

Rick Riordan is the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of over twenty novels for young readers, including the Percy Jackson series, the Kane Chronicles series, the Magnus Chase series and the Trials of Apollo series. He is also the author of the multi-award-winning Tres Navarre mystery series for adults.

Tickets are $21 and available at bit.ly/RickRiordanBAM. Each ticket includes admission to the event and one pre-signed copy of “The Trials of Apollo: Book 4 the Tyrant’s Tomb.” Although Riordan will be on stage for the presentation, there will not be a formal book signing or meet and greet. Parents can reserve a seat if accompanying a child. Once spots fill up, guests can only attend the event with a paid book voucher. For more information, please contact Books-A-Million at 407-552-0077.

WHERE: Osceola High School

420 S. Thacker Avenue

Kissimmee, FL 34741

WHEN: Wednesday, September 25, 2019