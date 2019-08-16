Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Books-A-Million : Welcomes Rick Riordan for Presentation and Q&A, September 25

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

New York Times bestselling author will give an interactive presentation at Osceola High School

Books-A-Million:

WHAT:

 

Celebrated author Rick Riordan will host a one-hour PowerPoint presentation and Q&A with Books-A-Million on Wednesday, September 25 at 7 p.m. In addition, attendees will receive a pre-signed copy of Riordan’s newest book, “The Trials of Apollo: Book 4 The Tyrant's Tomb.” This event will be held at Osceola High School located at 420 S. Thacker Avenue in Kissimmee.

 

 

 

In “The Trials of Apollo: Book 4 The Tyrant's Tomb,” Apollo has turned into a human and is banned from Olympus. On his path to restoring five ancient Oracles and reclaiming his godly powers, Apollo (aka Lester Papadopoulos) has faced both triumphs and tragedies.

 

 

 

Now his journey takes him to Camp Jupiter in the San Francisco Bay area, where the Roman demigods are preparing for a desperate last stand against the evil Triumvirate of Roman emperors. Hazel, Reyna, Frank, Tyson, Ella and many other old friends will need Apollo’s aid to survive the onslaught. Unfortunately, the answer to their salvation lies in the forgotten tomb of a Roman ruler, someone even worse than the emperors Apollo has already faced.

 

 

 

Rick Riordan is the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of over twenty novels for young readers, including the Percy Jackson series, the Kane Chronicles series, the Magnus Chase series and the Trials of Apollo series. He is also the author of the multi-award-winning Tres Navarre mystery series for adults.

 

 

 

 

 

Tickets are $21 and available at bit.ly/RickRiordanBAM. Each ticket includes admission to the event and one pre-signed copy of “The Trials of Apollo: Book 4 the Tyrant’s Tomb.” Although Riordan will be on stage for the presentation, there will not be a formal book signing or meet and greet. Parents can reserve a seat if accompanying a child. Once spots fill up, guests can only attend the event with a paid book voucher. For more information, please contact Books-A-Million at 407-552-0077.

 

 

 

WHERE:

 

Osceola High School

 

 

420 S. Thacker Avenue

 

 

Kissimmee, FL 34741

 

 

 

WHEN:

 

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

   

7 p.m.

 

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest to discover shelf inspiration, new releases, gifts and more.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:02pDEERE MPANY : Heritage Tractor Parade & Show at John Deere Pavilion
PU
03:01pHelius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT), Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) & Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) – Class Action Reminder - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
GL
03:01pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV (BUD) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : August 20, 2019
GL
03:01pDEADLINE ALERT - PIVOTAL SOFTWARE, INC. (PVTL) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : August 19, 2019
GL
03:01pSunlands Technology Group (STG),  EQT Corporation (EQT) & Fred's Inc. (FRED) – Class Action Reminder - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC  
GL
03:01pFDX, ACER & DBD Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
GL
03:01pDEADLINE ALERT - TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. (TEVA) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : August 20, 2019
GL
03:01pPRINCESS CRUISES : Offers Up to 40% Off on Select Destinations
PR
03:01pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED (GVA) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD DEADLINE : October 15, 2019
GL
03:01pINVESTOR ALERT - CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC. (CURLF) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD DEADLINE : October 4, 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Rental firm walks away from Tesla order after quality dispute
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA AND THE $15 BILLION QUESTION: Amid Hong Kong's protests, when to list?
4BMW AG : BMW : CEO urges staff to narrow sales gap with Mercedes
5KAZ MINERALS PLC : KAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group