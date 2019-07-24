Books-A-Million : to Celebrate Harry Potter's Birthday With Special Event, July 27

All fans of wizardry are invited to celebrate the hero of Hogwarts! Practice spells during a friendly competition in the Dueling Wand Club, test the limits of knowledge with Harry Potter trivia and create slime brew with magical ingredients during a special potions class – and take it home in a specially made glass potion bottle! Attendees are invited to meet up with other Harry Potter fans and play the Wizards Unite app in-store at Books-A-Million by downloading the free app on Android or iPhone (or iPad). Fans are invited to come dressed as their favorite character from the wizarding world, roaming the store and completing missions on behalf of the Ministry of Magic.

Guests will also have the opportunity to take advantage of special pricing on the Harry Potter original collection series as well as the newly designed cover art books, illustrated by Caldecott Medalist Brian Selznick. This special offer includes a free Harry Potter paperback book with the purchase of two other paperback books in the Harry Potter series – ranging in price from $10.99 to $16.99 – and is available through July 31 in all Books-A-Million stores. Dedicated fans can also stock up on themed collectables in Diagon Alley, such as the Hedwig Mini Backpack, BAM! Exclusive Harry Potter Funko pop vinyl character or a cozy Marauders Map blanket, as well as add to their book collection with two new releases: “The Unofficial Ultimate Harry Potter Spellbook: A Complete Guide to Every Spell in the Wizarding World” and “Calling All Witches! The Girls Who Left Their Mark on the Wizarding World.”