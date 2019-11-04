Books-A-Million : to Donate Over 80,000 Bags of Coffee To US Troops and Veterans

Biannual Coffee for the Troops campaign will gift bags of coffee to US troops and VA hospitals for the holiday season

Thousands of U.S. troops and veterans are in for a treat thanks to the generous coffee donations from the customers at Books-A-Million. The book store chain’s 14th Coffee for the Troops campaign, in partnership with Soldiers’ Angels, took place from September 29 – October 27 and garnered over 80,000 bags of coffee to donate to those who have sacrificed to serve the country. Customers showed their support by purchasing a bag of Joe Muggs coffee at their local Books-A-Million location, and Books-A-Million contributed one bag for every five donated.

“Our Coffee for the Troops campaign was a great success, and we look forward to having the honor of providing soldiers and veterans with a small gift showing our appreciation,” said Matt Krenza, Vice President of the food division at Books-A-Million. “With the holidays around the corner, we acknowledge how important it is to bring a taste of home to our country’s true heroes. We’re honored to show our support in partnership with Soldiers’ Angels and our generous customers.”

Since 2012, Books-A-Million has partnered with Soldiers’ Angels to donate more than 930,000 bags of coffee to troops currently serving overseas, as well as veterans and VA hospitals in the United States. Coffee for the Troops has exceeded its donation goals each campaign thanks to the generosity of communities across the country.

As an additional touch of gratitude for U.S. soldiers and veterans, customers were also able to write a personalized message on the donated bags of coffee.

For more information about the Coffee for the Troops program, visit booksamillion.com/coffeefortroops.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest to discover shelf inspiration, new releases, gifts and more.

