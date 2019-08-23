Log in
Books-A-Million : to Host Delia Owens for Book Signing and Talk, September 30

08/23/2019 | 01:41pm EDT

"Where the Crawdads Sing" author to meet with fans and discuss popular book that has sold over one million print copies

Books-A-Million:

WHAT: Books-A-Million is set to host a book discussion with New York Times No. 1 bestseller Delia Owens on Monday, September 30 at 7 p.m. Owens will also sign copies of “Where the Crawdads Sing,” with the book included with the purchase of an event ticket. This event will be held at the new Homewood Theatre inside Brookwood Village at 752 Brookwood Village in Homewood.

In "Where the Crawdads Sing,” rumors of the “Marsh Girl” have haunted Barkley Cove for years. Barkley Cove is a quiet town on the North Carolina coast. In late 1969 when handsome Chase Andrews is found dead, the locals immediately suspect Kya Clark, the so-called “Marsh Girl,” but Kya is not what they say. Sensitive and intelligent, she has survived for years alone in the marsh that she calls home, finding friends in the gulls and lessons in the sand. Then the time comes when she yearns to be touched and loved. When two young men from town become intrigued by her wild beauty, Kya opens herself to a new life – until the unthinkable happens.

Owens is the co-author of three internationally best-selling nonfiction books about her life as a wildlife scientist in Africa, including “Cry of the Kalahari.” She has won the John Burroughs Award for Nature Writing and has been published in Nature, The African Journal of Ecology and many others.

Tickets are $28.60 and available at bit.ly/DeliaOwensBAM. For more information, please contact Books-A-Million at 205-870-0213.

WHERE: Homewood Theatre – Brookwood Village
752 Brookwood Village
Homewood, AL 35209

WHEN: Monday, September 30, 2019
7 p.m.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest to discover shelf inspiration, new releases, gifts and more.


© Business Wire 2019
