Books-A-Million : to Host Donald Trump, Jr. for Author Event, November 7

Donald Trump, Jr. will launch his debut novel, “Triggered,” at an author event hosted by Books-A-Million on Thursday, November 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets will include a signed copy of Trump, Jr.’s book and a spot in line for the meet-and-greet. The event will be located at the Homewood Theatre inside Brookwood Village at 752 Brookwood Village in Birmingham. In “Triggered,” Donald Trump, Jr. will expose all of the tricks used to smear conservatives and push them out of the public square, from online "shadow banning" to fake accusations of "hate speech." No topic is spared from political correctness. Trump, Jr. writes about the importance of fighting back and standing up for what you believe in. From his childhood summers in Communist Czechoslovakia that began his political thought process, to working on construction sites with his father, to the major achievements of President Trump's administration, Donald Trump, Jr. spares no details and delivers a book that focuses on success and perseverance, and proves offense is the best defense. Tickets are $33 and can be purchased at bit.ly/TrumpJrBAM. Each ticket includes admission to the event and one signed copy of his new book that will be distributed at the event. Guests who present their Eventbrite ticket upon entry will be added to the meet-and-greet line to meet Donald Trump, Jr.