Books-A-Million : to Host No. 1 New York Times Bestselling Author Angie Thomas for a Special Event on November 3

10/18/2019 | 06:56pm EDT

Evening to feature her newest, highly-praised book “On the Come Up,” followed by a book signing at Troy University's Davis Theatre for the Performing Arts

Books-A-Million:

WHAT:

Books-A-Million welcomes fans for an event with No.1 New York Times bestselling author, Angie Thomas, on Sunday November 3, at 6 p.m. Joining Thomas in conversation will be Dr. Felicia A. Bell, director of the Rosa Parks Museum, with a book signing to follow. Each ticket to the event includes admission for two guests and a copy of “On the Come Up” or Thomas’ first title, “The Hate U Give.”

 

 

 

On the Come Up” is the highly-praised second novel by Angie Thomas. The story follows 16-year-old Bri who wants to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. As the daughter of an underground hip-hop legend who died right before he hit it big, Bri has massive shoes to fill.

 

 

 

Insightful, unflinching and full of heart, “On the Come Up” is an ode to hip-hop from one of the most influential literary voices of this generation. It is the story of fighting for your dreams, even as the odds are stacked against you. This novel speaks volumes about how, especially for young black people, freedom of speech isn’t always free.

 

 

 

Thomas was born, raised and still lives in Jackson, Mississippi. A former teen rapper, she holds a BFA in creative writing from Belhaven University. Her award-winning, acclaimed debut novel, “The Hate U Give,” is a No. 1 New York Times bestseller and major motion picture from Fox 2000, starring Amandla Stenberg and directed by George Tillman, Jr.

 

 

 

Tickets are $25 and available at angiethomasbam.eventbrite.com. For more information, please visit the Facebook page. Angie Thomas will sign one new book per customer, plus one book from home if requested. Photo opportunities with Thomas are available at the signing table, so attendees are encouraged to have their phones or cameras ready. Signing guidelines are subject to change.

 

 

WHERE:

Troy University’s Davis Theatre for the Performing Arts

 

251 Montgomery Street

 

Montgomery, AL 36104

 

 

WHEN:

Sunday, November 3, 2019

 

6-8 p.m.

 

 

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION
Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest bookseller in the United States. Books-A-Million began over 100 years ago in 1917 as a newsstand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in 32 states and online at booksamillion.com. As Books-A-Million’s market presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest to discover shelf inspiration, new releases, gifts and more.

 

 

 

 


© Business Wire 2019
