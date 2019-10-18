Books-A-Million : to Host No. 1 New York Times Bestselling Author Angie Thomas for a Special Event on November 3

Books-A-Million:

WHAT: Books-A-Million welcomes fans for an event with No.1 New York Times bestselling author, Angie Thomas, on Sunday November 3, at 6 p.m. Joining Thomas in conversation will be Dr. Felicia A. Bell, director of the Rosa Parks Museum, with a book signing to follow. Each ticket to the event includes admission for two guests and a copy of “On the Come Up” or Thomas’ first title, “The Hate U Give.”

“On the Come Up” is the highly-praised second novel by Angie Thomas. The story follows 16-year-old Bri who wants to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. As the daughter of an underground hip-hop legend who died right before he hit it big, Bri has massive shoes to fill.

Insightful, unflinching and full of heart, “On the Come Up” is an ode to hip-hop from one of the most influential literary voices of this generation. It is the story of fighting for your dreams, even as the odds are stacked against you. This novel speaks volumes about how, especially for young black people, freedom of speech isn’t always free.

Thomas was born, raised and still lives in Jackson, Mississippi. A former teen rapper, she holds a BFA in creative writing from Belhaven University. Her award-winning, acclaimed debut novel, “The Hate U Give,” is a No. 1 New York Times bestseller and major motion picture from Fox 2000, starring Amandla Stenberg and directed by George Tillman, Jr.

Tickets are $25 and available at angiethomasbam.eventbrite.com. For more information, please visit the Facebook page. Angie Thomas will sign one new book per customer, plus one book from home if requested. Photo opportunities with Thomas are available at the signing table, so attendees are encouraged to have their phones or cameras ready. Signing guidelines are subject to change.

WHERE: Troy University’s Davis Theatre for the Performing Arts

251 Montgomery Street

Montgomery, AL 36104

WHEN: Sunday, November 3, 2019

6-8 p.m.