Books-A-Million : to Host Pam Tebow for Book Signing Event, June 27

Books-A-Million:
WHAT:
First time author Pam Tebow is set to visit Jacksonville to
sign copies of her new book, “Ripple Effects,” on Thursday,
June 27 at 6 p.m. Books-A-Million invites guests to
meet and get their photos taken with the influential mother at the
Orange Park Mall location at 1910 Wells Road in Orange Park,
Florida.
Tim credits his mom as the key to his success, but Pam never
expected that she would be known on a national stage. In “Ripple
Effects,” Pam instructs on the difference we can make in the
world, using the key we never knew we had – our influence. For
most of her life, she was serving quietly and faithfully as a wife
and a mom – choosing life for her child in the face of medical
risks, answering the Lord’s call to mission work in the
Philippines and homeschooling before anyone knew what the word
meant. But all along the way, her experiences – and her
consistent, everyday choices to follow the Lord and to serve
wherever He placed her – were creating unexpected ripples of
influence throughout her family, her community and her world. And
they would end up extending far beyond anything she ever imagined.
Pam Tebow travels and speaks across the country, encouraging women
to use the incredible influence God has given them to eternally
impact their world. She has appeared on “Good Morning America” and
has won national awards for her ministry work. Pam graduated with
honors from the College of Journalism and Communications at the
University of Florida. She and her husband, Bob, live in Florida;
they have five grown children and eight grandchildren.
Attendees can purchase a copy of “Ripple Effects” for $25.99 at the
Orange Park Mall Books-A-Million. Guests will have the opportunity
to have a copy of their book signed and to take a photo with Pam
Tebow during the event. For more information, contact the Orange
Park Mall Books-A-Million at 904-215-2300.
WHERE:
Orange Park Mall Books-A-Million
1910 Wells Road
Orange Park, FL 32073
WHEN:
Thursday, June 27, 2019
