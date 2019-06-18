Books-A-Million : to Host Pam Tebow for Book Signing Event, June 27

Tim credits his mom as the key to his success, but Pam never expected that she would be known on a national stage. In “Ripple Effects,” Pam instructs on the difference we can make in the world, using the key we never knew we had – our influence. For most of her life, she was serving quietly and faithfully as a wife and a mom – choosing life for her child in the face of medical risks, answering the Lord’s call to mission work in the Philippines and homeschooling before anyone knew what the word meant. But all along the way, her experiences – and her consistent, everyday choices to follow the Lord and to serve wherever He placed her – were creating unexpected ripples of influence throughout her family, her community and her world. And they would end up extending far beyond anything she ever imagined.