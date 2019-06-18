Log in
Books-A-Million : to Host Pam Tebow for Book Signing Event, June 27

06/18/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

Tim Tebow’s mother to meet with fans and sign copies of debut book

Books-A-Million:

 

WHAT:

First time author Pam Tebow is set to visit Jacksonville to sign copies of her new book, “Ripple Effects,” on Thursday, June 27 at 6 p.m. Books-A-Million invites guests to meet and get their photos taken with the influential mother at the Orange Park Mall location at 1910 Wells Road in Orange Park, Florida.

 

Tim credits his mom as the key to his success, but Pam never expected that she would be known on a national stage. In “Ripple Effects,” Pam instructs on the difference we can make in the world, using the key we never knew we had – our influence. For most of her life, she was serving quietly and faithfully as a wife and a mom – choosing life for her child in the face of medical risks, answering the Lord’s call to mission work in the Philippines and homeschooling before anyone knew what the word meant. But all along the way, her experiences – and her consistent, everyday choices to follow the Lord and to serve wherever He placed her – were creating unexpected ripples of influence throughout her family, her community and her world. And they would end up extending far beyond anything she ever imagined.

 
Pam Tebow travels and speaks across the country, encouraging women to use the incredible influence God has given them to eternally impact their world. She has appeared on “Good Morning America” and has won national awards for her ministry work. Pam graduated with honors from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida. She and her husband, Bob, live in Florida; they have five grown children and eight grandchildren.
 
Attendees can purchase a copy of “Ripple Effects” for $25.99 at the Orange Park Mall Books-A-Million. Guests will have the opportunity to have a copy of their book signed and to take a photo with Pam Tebow during the event. For more information, contact the Orange Park Mall Books-A-Million at 904-215-2300.
 

WHERE:

Orange Park Mall Books-A-Million

1910 Wells Road
Orange Park, FL 32073
 

WHEN:

Thursday, June 27, 2019

 

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest to discover shelf inspiration, new releases, gifts and more.


© Business Wire 2019
