Books-A-Million : to Release EXCLUSIVE Funko Pop! Collectibles in May

Three figurines to debut this week; only at Books-A-Million

Funko Pop! fanatics are in for a surprise worthy of any pop culture collectors dream. Books-A-Million unveils plans to release three exclusive Funko Pop! characters this week on May 19, 21 and 22. Fans of the brand are invited to grow or kickstart their collections with these new, to-be-revealed Funko Pop! figures of licensed characters from movies and book favorites—each being unveiled the day they go on-sale.

On Tuesday, May 19, a Funko Pop! character who’s part monster, part landscape artist ($14.99) will debut. Thursday, May 21 will find Funko Pop! collectors faced with a frightfully fun Halloween trio ($39.99). Finally, on Friday, May 22, the featured release will be a dynamic duo – a fan-favorite author and his ‘evil’ furry companion ($14.99).

“These Exclusive Funko Pop! figures were hand selected by BAM! for our customers with their favorite authors and movie characters in mind,” said Kathy Gagliano, EVP, Merchandising. “We can’t wait for the big reveals throughout the week!”

For more information on Books-A-Million’s Funko Pop! exclusives, visit www.booksamillion.com/funko.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in the 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion) and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).

ABOUT Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at funko.com, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko)

