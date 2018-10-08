Books-A-Million : to Welcome Author Jen Doll, Wednesday, October 10

Known for her work in The Atlantic, Cosmopolitan, Elle
and The New York Times, writer Jen Doll is headed down to
the deep south for her most recent novel “Unclaimed Baggage”. Books-A-Million
invites guests to join the author for a meet-and-greet event on Wednesday,
October 10 at 7 p.m. at the Beltline Plaza, located at 1682 Beltline
Road SW Unit A in Decatur, Alabama.
Released on September 18, Doll’s first young adult novel tells the story
of Nell, a girl who leaves behind her perfect life in Chicago to move to
a small town in Alabama where she meets Doris, a lone liberal in a
conservative small town, and Grant, the star quarterback and epitome of
“Mr. Popular” whose drinking problem has all but destroyed his life. The
three teenagers come together at a summer job working in a store called
Unclaimed Baggage, where they catalog and see other people’s lost
luggage. Together they find that through friendship, they can unpack
some of their own emotional baggage and move on into the future.
“Unclaimed baggage is a store that people travel from all over to
visit,” said Doll while discussing her book. “It only seemed fitting to
make it the staple of the novel.”
Doll is also the author of “Save the Date”, a memoir that explores
hilarious and insightful lessons in marriage and relationships in a time
of anxiety, independence and indecision. In addition, Doll has been a
senior writer at The Atlantic Wire, a staff writer for The
Village Voice, the managing editor of the Radar and Mental
Floss magazines, and continues to serve as a contributing writer at The
Week.
This event is free to attend, and Jen will be available for pictures and
signatures after the discussion.
ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION
Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second
largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got
its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now
operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com.
While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the
same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys,
games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest
Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder.
Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion)
and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005809/en/