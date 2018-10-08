Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Books-A-Million : to Welcome Author Jen Doll, Wednesday, October 10

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 11:59pm CEST

Author event to feature “Unclaimed Baggage” book signing, meet-and-greet and more!

Known for her work in The Atlantic, Cosmopolitan, Elle and The New York Times, writer Jen Doll is headed down to the deep south for her most recent novel “Unclaimed Baggage”. Books-A-Million invites guests to join the author for a meet-and-greet event on Wednesday, October 10 at 7 p.m. at the Beltline Plaza, located at 1682 Beltline Road SW Unit A in Decatur, Alabama.

Released on September 18, Doll’s first young adult novel tells the story of Nell, a girl who leaves behind her perfect life in Chicago to move to a small town in Alabama where she meets Doris, a lone liberal in a conservative small town, and Grant, the star quarterback and epitome of “Mr. Popular” whose drinking problem has all but destroyed his life. The three teenagers come together at a summer job working in a store called Unclaimed Baggage, where they catalog and see other people’s lost luggage. Together they find that through friendship, they can unpack some of their own emotional baggage and move on into the future.

“Unclaimed baggage is a store that people travel from all over to visit,” said Doll while discussing her book. “It only seemed fitting to make it the staple of the novel.”

Doll is also the author of “Save the Date”, a memoir that explores hilarious and insightful lessons in marriage and relationships in a time of anxiety, independence and indecision. In addition, Doll has been a senior writer at The Atlantic Wire, a staff writer for The Village Voice, the managing editor of the Radar and Mental Floss magazines, and continues to serve as a contributing writer at The Week.

This event is free to attend, and Jen will be available for pictures and signatures after the discussion.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion) and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:05aROSANA : Research reports, blogs and books should also enjoy media freedom
AQ
01:05aM&T BANK : survey finds optimism about economy
AQ
01:05aAlt Resources Ltd Exploration Update Bottle Creek Gold Project
AW
01:04aGoogle drops out of bidding for $10 billion Pentagon data deal
RE
01:04aGoogle drops out of bidding for $10 billion Pentagon data deal
RE
01:04aThe Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN)
GL
01:03aFIDELITY BANK : supports FG financial inclusion with savings promo
AQ
01:03aSTERLING BANK : intensifies debt recovery drive — Spokesman
AQ
01:03aNIGERIAN BREW : NSE market indices record marginal growth of 0.19%
AQ
01:02aALT RESOURCES LTD (ASX : ARS) Exploration Update Bottle Creek Gold Project
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IMMUNOGEN, INC. : IMMUNOGEN : to Present Initial Data from FORWARD II Expansion Cohort of Mirvetuximab Soravta..
2ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : ELI LILLY AND : Lilly to Present New Data From Oncology Portfolio at ESMO 2018 Congres..
3EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS : Cabozantinib to Be Featured in 13 Presentations at ESMO 2018 Congress
4SQUARE : Your Guide to the Minimum Wage in Indiana
5NETFLIX : NETFLIX : TO ADAPT UK UNSCRIPTED SENSATION THE CIRCLE WITH THREE LOCAL VERSIONS FOR COUNTRIES AROUND..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.