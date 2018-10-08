Books-A-Million : to Welcome Author Jen Doll, Wednesday, October 10

Author event to feature “Unclaimed Baggage” book signing, meet-and-greet and more!

Known for her work in The Atlantic, Cosmopolitan, Elle and The New York Times, writer Jen Doll is headed down to the deep south for her most recent novel “Unclaimed Baggage”. Books-A-Million invites guests to join the author for a meet-and-greet event on Wednesday, October 10 at 7 p.m. at the Beltline Plaza, located at 1682 Beltline Road SW Unit A in Decatur, Alabama.

Released on September 18, Doll’s first young adult novel tells the story of Nell, a girl who leaves behind her perfect life in Chicago to move to a small town in Alabama where she meets Doris, a lone liberal in a conservative small town, and Grant, the star quarterback and epitome of “Mr. Popular” whose drinking problem has all but destroyed his life. The three teenagers come together at a summer job working in a store called Unclaimed Baggage, where they catalog and see other people’s lost luggage. Together they find that through friendship, they can unpack some of their own emotional baggage and move on into the future.

“Unclaimed baggage is a store that people travel from all over to visit,” said Doll while discussing her book. “It only seemed fitting to make it the staple of the novel.”

Doll is also the author of “Save the Date”, a memoir that explores hilarious and insightful lessons in marriage and relationships in a time of anxiety, independence and indecision. In addition, Doll has been a senior writer at The Atlantic Wire, a staff writer for The Village Voice, the managing editor of the Radar and Mental Floss magazines, and continues to serve as a contributing writer at The Week.

This event is free to attend, and Jen will be available for pictures and signatures after the discussion.

