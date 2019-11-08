Books-A-Million : to Welcome Bestselling Author Jeff Kinney, Nov. 15

Books-A-Million:

WHAT: International bestselling author Jeff Kinney is headed to Books-A-Million on Friday, Nov. 15 to debut “Diary of a Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball,” the newest installment of his popular series. Attendees will receive a copy of his new book to be signed by Kinney, while enjoying a photo opportunity and meet-and-greet. The event begins at 6 p.m. and will be at the Books-A-Million located at 1200 South Duff Avenue in Ames, Iowa.

In “Diary of a Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball,” an unexpected inheritance gives the Heffley family a chance to make major improvements to their home. But they soon find that construction isn't all it's cracked up to be. When things get rough, will the Heffleys be able to stay…or will they be forced to move?

Kinney is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and a six-time Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award winner for Favorite Book for his “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series. Since initial publication in 2007, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” has sold more than 200 million copies and has translated into 62 languages. Kinney’s work has been featured in a variety of media outlets including “The New York Times,” “USA Today,” “Wall Street Journal,” “Publishers Weekly” and more. Kinney is also the creator of Poptropica and has been named one of TIME® Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Tickets are $25.50 and are available at jeffkinneybamia.eventbrite.com. Each ticket includes admission for one adult and one child; a photo opportunity with Kinney during the meet-and-greet; and one copy of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball” to be signed by Kinney.

WHERE: Books-A-Million

1200 South Duff Avenue

Ames, IA 50010

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019