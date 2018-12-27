Books-A-Million : to Welcome Bestselling Author Jen Sincero, January 11

Author event to feature “You Are a Badass Every Day” book signing, meet-and-greet and more!

No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, success coach and motivational speaker Jen Sincero is headed to Lakeland to discuss her newest book “You Are a Badass Every Day.” Books-A-Million invites guests to join the author for a book signing and meet-and-greet event that will take place on Friday, January 11 at 7 p.m. at Lakeland Village, located at 1520 Town Center Drive in Lakeland, Florida.

Sincero adds to her collection of Badass books with “You Are a Badass Every Day”, released on December 4. Featuring 100 exercises, reflections and cues that encourage people to create lives they love, this pocket-sized book is perfect to pick up at any time of the day for extra motivation. “You Are a Badass Every Day” offers daily inspiration and guidance on finding the strength to power through challenges and overcome doubts. The motivational comedy Sincero delivers in her products, books and seminars inspires people from all over the world to transform their lives and chase their dreams.

“The excellent thing about living as a human being on planet Earth is that you have the almighty power of choice, which means you get to choose between achieving success and giving up,” Sincero says in her new book. “And the excellent thing about success is that it always comes down to one simple thing: the decision to keep going until you’ve reached your goal.”

Sincero is the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of “You Are a Badass” and “You Are a Badass at Making Money.” Released in 2013, “You Are a Badass” has sold more than 2 million copies and has been translated into more than 20 languages. Sincero’s work has been featured in a variety of media outlets including The New York Times, Forbes, Success Magazine, The Dr. Oz Show, Oprah Magazine and more. Her other books include the semi-autobiographical novel, “Don’t Sleep with Your Drummer” and “The Straight Girl’s Guide to Sleeping with Chicks.”

Available at jensincerobam.eventbrite.com, tickets include a copy of “You Are a Badass Every Day” and admission to the talk and Q&A. Photo opportunities will be allowed with Sincero at the signing table.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion) and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).

