Books-A-Million : to Welcome Bestselling Author Jen Sincero, January 11

No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, success coach and motivational
speaker Jen Sincero is headed to Lakeland to discuss her newest
book “You Are a Badass Every Day.” Books-A-Million invites
guests to join the author for a book signing and meet-and-greet event
that will take place on Friday, January 11 at 7 p.m.
at Lakeland Village, located at 1520 Town Center Drive in Lakeland,
Florida.
Sincero adds to her collection of Badass books with “You Are a Badass
Every Day”, released on December 4. Featuring 100 exercises, reflections
and cues that encourage people to create lives they love, this
pocket-sized book is perfect to pick up at any time of the day for extra
motivation. “You Are a Badass Every Day” offers daily inspiration and
guidance on finding the strength to power through challenges and
overcome doubts. The motivational comedy Sincero delivers in her
products, books and seminars inspires people from all over the world to
transform their lives and chase their dreams.
“The excellent thing about living as a human being on planet Earth is
that you have the almighty power of choice, which means you get to
choose between achieving success and giving up,” Sincero says in her new
book. “And the excellent thing about success is that it always comes
down to one simple thing: the decision to keep going until you’ve
reached your goal.”
Sincero is the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of “You Are a
Badass” and “You Are a Badass at Making Money.” Released in 2013, “You
Are a Badass” has sold more than 2 million copies and has been
translated into more than 20 languages. Sincero’s work has been featured
in a variety of media outlets including The New York Times, Forbes,
Success Magazine, The Dr. Oz Show, Oprah Magazine and more. Her other
books include the semi-autobiographical novel, “Don’t Sleep with Your
Drummer” and “The Straight Girl’s Guide to Sleeping with Chicks.”
Available at jensincerobam.eventbrite.com,
tickets include a copy of “You Are a Badass Every Day” and admission to
the talk and Q&A. Photo opportunities will be allowed with Sincero at
the signing table.
