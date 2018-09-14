Books-A-Million : to Welcome FOX News Anchor and Author Tucker Carlson

Author events to feature book signing, meet and greet and more!

The popular FOX news star of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” brings his signature fearless and funny political commentary on the road as he discusses how America’s ruling class has failed everyday citizens. Starting October 6, Books-A-Million invites guests to join Tucker Carlson during one of his seven stops for a book signing and meet and greet event featuring “Ship of Fools.”

Set for release on Tuesday, October 2, Carlson offers an eye-opening and brutal critique of the new American elite in “Ship of Fools: How a Selfish Ruling Class is Bringing America to the Brink of Revolution.” Carlson tells the truth about this group of leaders, whose power and wealth has grown beyond imagination even as the rest of the country has withered. He also takes time to discuss how traditional Liberals have been replaced by globalists who hide their hard-edged economic agenda behind the smokescreen of identity politics, essentially making the public think they’re doing one thing while they’re actually doing another.

“They view America the way a private equity firm sizes up an aging conglomerate,” Carlson writes, “as something outdated they can profit from. When it fails, they’re gone.”

There are seven stops on Carlson’s national book tour at the below Books-A-Million locations:

Lakeland, Florida

Saturday, October 6 at 9:30 a.m.

1520 Town Center Drive 33803

Kissimmee, Florida

Saturday, October 6 at noon

2605 West Osceola Parkway 34741

Jacksonville, Florida

Saturday, October 6 at 7 p.m.

Orange Park Mall (1910 Wells Road 32073)

Huntsville, Alabama

Sunday, October 7 at 4 p.m.

1001 Memorial Parkway NW 35801

Birmingham, Alabama

Sunday, October 7 at 7 p.m.

757 Brookwood Village 35209

Grapevine, Texas

Friday, October 26 at 4 p.m.

Grapevine Mills (3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway 76051)

Katy, Texas

Sunday, October 28 at 7 p.m.

Katy Mills (5000 Katy Mills Circle 77494)

This event is free to attend, but customers will need to purchase a copy of the book at the event in order to join the meet and greet line.

