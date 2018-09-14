Books-A-Million : to Welcome FOX News Anchor and Author Tucker Carlson

The popular FOX news star of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” brings his
signature fearless and funny political commentary on the road as he
discusses how America’s ruling class has failed everyday citizens.
Starting October 6, Books-A-Million invites guests to join Tucker
Carlson during one of his seven stops for a book signing and meet
and greet event featuring “Ship of Fools.”
Set for release on Tuesday, October 2, Carlson offers an eye-opening and
brutal critique of the new American elite in “Ship of Fools: How a
Selfish Ruling Class is Bringing America to the Brink of Revolution.”
Carlson tells the truth about this group of leaders, whose power and
wealth has grown beyond imagination even as the rest of the country has
withered. He also takes time to discuss how traditional Liberals have
been replaced by globalists who hide their hard-edged economic agenda
behind the smokescreen of identity politics, essentially making the
public think they’re doing one thing while they’re actually doing
another.
“They view America the way a private equity firm sizes up an aging
conglomerate,” Carlson writes, “as something outdated they can profit
from. When it fails, they’re gone.”
There are seven stops on Carlson’s national book tour at the below
Books-A-Million locations:
Lakeland, Florida
Saturday, October 6 at
9:30 a.m.
1520 Town Center Drive 33803
Kissimmee, Florida
Saturday, October 6 at noon
2605
West Osceola Parkway 34741
Jacksonville, Florida
Saturday, October 6 at 7 p.m.
Orange
Park Mall (1910 Wells Road 32073)
Huntsville, Alabama
Sunday, October 7 at 4 p.m.
1001
Memorial Parkway NW 35801
Birmingham, Alabama
Sunday, October 7 at 7 p.m.
757
Brookwood Village 35209
Grapevine, Texas
Friday, October 26 at 4 p.m.
Grapevine
Mills (3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway 76051)
Katy, Texas
Sunday, October 28 at 7 p.m.
Katy
Mills (5000 Katy Mills Circle 77494)
This event is free to attend, but customers will need to purchase a copy
of the book at the event in order to join the meet and greet line.
ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION
Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second
largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got
its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now
operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com.
While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the
same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys,
games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest
Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder.
Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion)
and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005484/en/