Books-A-Million : to Welcome International Bestselling Author Markus Zusak, Tuesday, October 16

09/12/2018 | 07:30pm CEST

Author event to feature “Bridge of Clay” book signing as well as meet and greet

Best known for “The Book Thief” and “I Am the Messenger,” Markus Zusak is headed to Kissimmee for a book signing for his most recent novel “Bridge of Clay.” Books-A-Million invites guests to join the author for a meet and greet event on Tuesday, October 16 from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the store located at 2605 West Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee, Florida.

Set for release on Tuesday, October 9, Zusak’s latest novel is a breathtaking story of five brothers who bring each other up in a world run by their own rules. As the Dunbar boys love and fight and learn to reckon with the adult world, they discover the moving secret behind their father’s disappearance. The story follows Clay, the boy at the center of the Dunbar family, who will build a bridge for his family, his past, for greatness, for his sins and for a miracle. Written in powerfully inventive language and bursting with heart, “Bridge of Clay” is a Zusak classic.

“It’s different then what I’ve done before,” says Zusak while discussing his book. “I’m a completely different person than the person who wrote ‘The Book Thief.’”

Zusak is the author of five books, including the international bestseller “The Book Thief,” which has been translated into more than forty languages, establishing Zusak as one of the most successful authors to come out of Australia. Zusak has held the No. 1 position at Amazon.com, The New York Times bestseller list as well as others across South America, Europe and Asia. In addition, he won the Margaret A. Edwards Award in 2014 for his contributions to young-adult literature.

To attend this event, guests must purchase an Eventbrite ticket in advance by visiting zusakbam.eventbrite.com. Each ticket will include admission to the event and one copy of “Bridge of Clay” that guests will receive at the event.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion) and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).


© Business Wire 2018
