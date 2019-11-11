Books-A-Million : to Welcome Nikki Haley for Book Talk, Nov. 17

Books-A-Million will host an event with Nikki Haley on Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Charleston Gaillard Center to discuss her book “With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace.” The event begins at 1 p.m. and is located at 95 Calhoun Street in Charleston.

Haley is widely admired for her forthright manner (“With all due respect, I don’t get confused”), her sensitive approach to tragic events and her confident representation of America’s interests as the Ambassador to the United Nations during times of crisis and consequence. In this book, Haley offers a first-hand perspective on major national and international matters, as well as a behind-the-scenes account of her tenure in the Trump administration. This book reveals a woman who can hold her own—and better—in domestic and international power politics; a diplomat who is unafraid to take a principled stand even when it is unpopular; and a leader who seeks to bring Americans together in divisive times.