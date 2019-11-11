Books-A-Million : to Welcome Nikki Haley for Meet-and-Greet Event, Nov. 16

Books-A-Million:
WHAT:
Books-A-Million will host a meet-and-greet event with Nikki Haley on Saturday, Nov. 16 to debut her new book “With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace.” The event begins at noon and is located at the Concord Mills Books-A-Million at 8301 Concord Mills Boulevard.
Haley is widely admired for her forthright manner (“With all due respect, I don’t get confused”), her sensitive approach to tragic events and her confident representation of America’s interests as the Ambassador to the United Nations during times of crisis and consequence. In this book, Haley offers a first-hand perspective on major national and international matters, as well as a behind-the-scenes account of her tenure in the Trump administration. This book reveals a woman who can hold her own—and better—in domestic and international power politics; a diplomat who is unafraid to take a principled stand even when it is unpopular; and a leader who seeks to bring Americans together in divisive times.
Nikki Haley served as United States Ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 through 2019. She previously served as Governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017. She and her husband Michael, an entrepreneur and combat veteran in the South Carolina Army National Guard, have two children.
Tickets are $32.09 and available at nikkihaleybam.eventbrite.com. Attendees will receive one pre-signed copy of “With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace” with the purchase of a ticket. Guests are encouraged to prepare for a photo opportunity by bringing cameras or cell phones.
WHERE:
Books-A-Million
8301 Concord Mills Boulevard
Concord, NC 28027
WHEN:
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION
Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest bookseller in the United States. Books-A-Million began over 100 years ago in 1917 as a newsstand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in 32 states and online at booksamillion.com. As Books-A-Million’s market presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest to discover shelf inspiration, new releases, gifts and more.
