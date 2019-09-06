Books-A-Million : to Welcome Ree Drummond for Author Events in November, December

Books-A-Million:
WHAT:
Books-A-Million invites fans to join Ree Drummond for a fun night of lively conversation on Thursday, November 21 at 7 p.m. at the Victoria Theatre in Dayton, Ohio. Drummond will also make an appearance at the Katy, Texas Books-A-Million store on Wednesday, December 4 at 5 p.m. for a book signing and meet-and-greet.
For the Dayton, Ohio event, Drummond will be joined by a special guest for her book presentation. Each ticket includes a pre-signed copy of “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier” that will be distributed at the event. Seating will be assigned based on the order the tickets are purchased. Although there will not be a formal book signing or meet-and-greet, guests are encouraged to take photos during the presentation. Tickets are $31 and available at bit.ly/ReeDrummondBAM.
During the Katy, Texas event, attendees can meet with Drummond and get copies of “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier” signed. Fans will also have the opportunity to take photos with the author. Tickets include a copy of Drummond’s book and are available at reedrummondbamtx.eventbrite.com for $35.50. For more information, please contact Books-A-Million at 281-644-2665.
“The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier” invites fans into the world of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and Food Network favorite! So much has happened on Drummond Ranch over the last couple of years: the kids are growing up, another left for college, Drummond’s schedule is crazier than ever and through it all, her cooking has evolved. While she and her family still love all the hearty comfort foods they're accustomed to, Ree's been cooking up some incredible new dishes that reflect the flavors, colors and texture she's craving these days.
WHEN/
WHERE:
Thursday, November 21 at 7 p.m.
Victoria Theatre
138 North Main Street
Dayton, OH 45402
Wednesday, December 4 at 5 p.m.
Katy Mills Books-A-Million
5000 Katy Mills Circle
Katy, TX 77484
ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION
Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest to discover shelf inspiration, new releases, gifts and more.
