Books-A-Million : to Welcome Ree Drummond for Author Events in November, December

Books-A-Million invites fans to join Ree Drummond for a fun night of lively conversation on Thursday, November 21 at 7 p.m. at the Victoria Theatre in Dayton, Ohio. Drummond will also make an appearance at the Katy, Texas Books-A-Million store on Wednesday, December 4 at 5 p.m. for a book signing and meet-and-greet.

For the Dayton, Ohio event, Drummond will be joined by a special guest for her book presentation. Each ticket includes a pre-signed copy of “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier” that will be distributed at the event. Seating will be assigned based on the order the tickets are purchased. Although there will not be a formal book signing or meet-and-greet, guests are encouraged to take photos during the presentation. Tickets are $31 and available at bit.ly/ReeDrummondBAM .

During the Katy, Texas event, attendees can meet with Drummond and get copies of “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier” signed. Fans will also have the opportunity to take photos with the author. Tickets include a copy of Drummond’s book and are available at reedrummondbamtx.eventbrite.com for $35.50. For more information, please contact Books-A-Million at 281-644-2665.