Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Books-A-Million : to Welcome Ree Drummond for Author Events in November, December

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

New York Times best-selling author to feature her newest book “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier”

Books-A-Million:

WHAT:

Books-A-Million invites fans to join Ree Drummond for a fun night of lively conversation on Thursday, November 21 at 7 p.m. at the Victoria Theatre in Dayton, Ohio. Drummond will also make an appearance at the Katy, Texas Books-A-Million store on Wednesday, December 4 at 5 p.m. for a book signing and meet-and-greet.

 

 

 

For the Dayton, Ohio event, Drummond will be joined by a special guest for her book presentation. Each ticket includes a pre-signed copy of “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier” that will be distributed at the event. Seating will be assigned based on the order the tickets are purchased. Although there will not be a formal book signing or meet-and-greet, guests are encouraged to take photos during the presentation. Tickets are $31 and available at bit.ly/ReeDrummondBAM.

 

 

 

During the Katy, Texas event, attendees can meet with Drummond and get copies of “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier” signed. Fans will also have the opportunity to take photos with the author. Tickets include a copy of Drummond’s book and are available at reedrummondbamtx.eventbrite.com for $35.50. For more information, please contact Books-A-Million at 281-644-2665.

 

 

 

“The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier” invites fans into the world of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and Food Network favorite! So much has happened on Drummond Ranch over the last couple of years: the kids are growing up, another left for college, Drummond’s schedule is crazier than ever and through it all, her cooking has evolved. While she and her family still love all the hearty comfort foods they're accustomed to, Ree's been cooking up some incredible new dishes that reflect the flavors, colors and texture she's craving these days.

 

 

WHEN/

WHERE:

Thursday, November 21 at 7 p.m.

 

Victoria Theatre

 

138 North Main Street

 

Dayton, OH 45402

 

 

 

Wednesday, December 4 at 5 p.m.

 

Katy Mills Books-A-Million

 

5000 Katy Mills Circle

 

Katy, TX 77484

 

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest to discover shelf inspiration, new releases, gifts and more.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:02pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. : Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Oritani Financial Corp., United Financial Bancorp, OMNOVA Solutions, and EMC Insurance Group on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
05:02pBright Mountain Media, Inc. announces rebranding of Daily Engage Media business and hiring of new law firm.
GL
05:01pSTAR NAVIGATION : Announces Completion of First Tranche of Private Placement
AQ
05:01pPHX ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Increase to its 2019 Capital Expenditure Program
AQ
05:01pADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pMONITOR REPORT : Goldman Sachs Completes 81% of $1.8B Target for Consumer-Relief Under Mortgage Settlements
PR
05:01pLEADING ROSEN LAW FIRM Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Eldorado Resorts, Inc. – ERI
GL
05:01pRhino Resource Partners LP Announces Sale of Pennyrile Mining Complex
GL
05:00pPrimoris Services Corporation to Attend Investor Conference
GL
04:59pBRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Huawei shows off 'most powerful' chipset as forges ahead with 5G smartphone plan
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Italy Arrests Russian on U.S. Charges; Putin Says Move Could Hurt Relations -- WSJ
3SILVER : SILVER : U.S. hiring cools; wages, hours offer silver lining
4NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : wins FDA's breakthrough tag for lung cancer hopeful
5PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Raises Stake in Croatia Electric Sports Car Maker Rimac Automobili

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group