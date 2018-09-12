Books-A-Million : to Welcome “Fixer Upper” Craftsman and New Author, Clint Harp

Author event to feature book signing, meet and greet and more!

HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines’ go-to craftsman for custom pieces Clint Harp is headed to the Greater Houston area to debut his book “Handcrafted.” Books-A-Million invites guests to join the man of many talents for a book signing and meet and greet event that will take place on Tuesday, October 2 at 7 p.m. at the Katy Mills store, located at 5000 Katy Mills Circle.

Set for release on September 25, Harp creates a behind-the-scenes look at how he got into carpentry and ended up on “Fixer Upper.” Spanning his remarkable journey - from a childhood learning carpentry and hard work at his grandfather’s knee, through his struggles to balance pursuing his dreams with supporting his family, to his partnership with Chip and Joanna Gaines and the many adventures of filming “Fixer Upper” – “Handcrafted” is part memoir and part manual for dreamers.

“I’ve wanted to write a book since high school, and that dream is now a reality,” Harp says while discussing his book. “My wife and my team allowed me to step away from the shop for great lengths of time so that I could do just that.”

Harp can be found regularly on the HGTV sensation “Fixer Upper” as the dumpster-diving, reclaimed wood-loving carpenter and furniture artisan. He operates his own business, Harp Design Co. and stars alongside his wife in a new show for the DIY Network, “Wood Work.”

To attend this event, guests must purchase an Eventbrite ticket in advance by visiting clintharpbam.eventbrite.com. Each ticket will include admission to the meet and greet as well as a copy of “Handcrafted” that will be distributed at the event.

