Books-A-Million : to welcome American actress and author, Tiffani Thiessen

09/14/2018 | 10:22pm CEST

Author event to feature “Pull Up a Chair” cookbook signing, meet-and-greet and more!

Known for her role in the hit television show, “Saved by the Bell,” and “Alexa & Katie” currently on Netflix, Tiffani Thiessen is taking her talents beyond the big screen, including the debut of her first cookbook, “Pull Up A Chair.” Books-A-Million invites guests to join the author for a meet-and-greet event on Monday, October 8 at 6 p.m. at the Katy Mills store, located at 5000 Katy Mills Circle.

Set for release on October 2, Thiessen features 125 exquisite recipes that truly bring people together through delicious food and warm hospitality. Whether it’s stuffed french toast, short rib enchiladas, deviled eggs or boozy date milkshakes, there’s a dish for everyone to enjoy! With recipes and tips for pleasing the pickiest of eaters, feeding a crowd or pulling off a party in your PJs, “Pull Up A Chair” will be the book that fans and home cooks alike will want to include in their collection.

Thiessen wants her readers to know that she’s always had a genuine passion for food. “My love of food is purely organic,” said Thiessen.

In addition to her cookbook, Thiessen also runs a blog that features recipes, how-tos, design concepts and gift ideas, as well as a wide range of other lifestyle offerings.

To attend this event, guests must purchase tickets in advance at tiffaniatbam.eventbrite.com. Each ticket will include admission to the meet-and-greet, as well as an autographed copy of “Pull Up A Chair” that will be distributed at the event.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion) and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).


© Business Wire 2018
