Books-A-Million : to welcome American actress and author, Tiffani Thiessen

Known for her role in the hit television show, “Saved by the Bell,” and
“Alexa & Katie” currently on Netflix, Tiffani Thiessen is
taking her talents beyond the big screen, including the debut of her
first cookbook, “Pull Up A Chair.” Books-A-Million invites
guests to join the author for a meet-and-greet event on Monday,
October 8 at 6 p.m. at the Katy Mills store, located at 5000 Katy
Mills Circle.
Set for release on October 2, Thiessen features 125 exquisite recipes
that truly bring people together through delicious food and warm
hospitality. Whether it’s stuffed french toast, short rib enchiladas,
deviled eggs or boozy date milkshakes, there’s a dish for everyone to
enjoy! With recipes and tips for pleasing the pickiest of eaters,
feeding a crowd or pulling off a party in your PJs, “Pull Up A Chair”
will be the book that fans and home cooks alike will want to include in
their collection.
Thiessen wants her readers to know that she’s always had a genuine
passion for food. “My love of food is purely organic,” said Thiessen.
In addition to her cookbook, Thiessen also runs a blog that features
recipes, how-tos, design concepts and gift ideas, as well as a wide
range of other lifestyle offerings.
To attend this event, guests must purchase tickets in advance at tiffaniatbam.eventbrite.com.
Each ticket will include admission to the meet-and-greet, as well as an
autographed copy of “Pull Up A Chair” that will be distributed at the
event.
ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION
Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second
largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got
its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now
operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com.
While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the
same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys,
games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest
Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder.
Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion)
and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).
