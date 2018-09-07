Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Books For Africa Receives Seventh Consecutive 4-Star Rating From National Evaluator Charity Navigator as It Celebrates International Literacy Day on Sept. 8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 05:34pm CEST

Saint Paul, MN, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Books For Africa (BFA), a non-profit with offices in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Atlanta, has received Charity Navigator’s 4-star rating for the seventh consecutive year, the highest possible rating. Charity Navigator is the country’s premiere charity evaluator and rates charities on sound fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency.

Books For Africa and other groups around the world are celebrating International Literacy Day on Saturday, September 8, sponsored for the past 50 years by UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. 

“Attaining a 4-star rating verifies that Books For Africa exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in your area of work,” Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigators, wrote in a letter to Patrick Plonski, Executive Director of Books For Africa. “Only 5% of the charities we evaluate have received at least 7 consecutive 4-star evaluations.”

Thatcher said that the rating “indicates that your organization adheres to sector best practices and exectues its mission in a financially efficient way.”

BFA had an overall rating of 100, with a financial rating of 100 and an accountability and transparency rating of 100.  For more information: https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=search.summary&orgid=3373

“We are very happy with our high rating from Charity Navigator,” Plonski said. “We are proud that Books For Africa has once again been able to serve the students and people of Africa by shipping (during fiscal 2018) 2.3 million educational, library and law books to 28 different countries. Our hope is to continue to expand our work in the years ahead so we can serve even more people.”

The books shipped this past fiscal year (ending June 30) are valued at $22 million. Books For Africa has also shipped 123 computers and e-readers containing 283,000 digital books. More than $2.3 million was raised in the past year to ship the books to the students of Africa.

Books For Africa remains the largest shipper of donated text and library books to the African continent, sending over 41 million books to all 54 countries on the African continent since its founding in 1988.

0_medium_SierraLeoneBFArecipient.jpg
A BFA recipient in Sierra Leone enjoys a new set of textbooks thanks to a partnership with Sierra Leone Book Trust


2_medium_KenyaBFArecipients.jpg
Medical students at St. Paul's University in Kenya show off new books from a BFA shipment


4_medium_BFAlogoHDR.png


Attachments 

Doug Stone
Books For Africa
651-336-9907
stone7586@gmail.com

Patrick Plonski
Books For Africa
651-491-3391
patrick@booksforafrica.org

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:21pCONSORTEUM : CSRH) Focusing on Mobile Initiatives
AQ
12:19pPENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:18pBASF : NCGA, BASF Accepting Applications for Scholarships to Build Ag's Future
AQ
12:18pTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : and Rolls-Royce Collaborate on Trent XWB Engine Research and Development
AQ
12:18pSOLVAY : Receives General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Supplier Excellence Award
AQ
12:18pSOLVAY : Bio-Sourced Plastics for Electronic Devices are Becoming a Reality
AQ
12:18pFUJIFILM : Launches New Mirrorless Digital Camera 'FUJIFILM X-T3'
AQ
12:17pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : The “Another Verizon 5G first” edition
PU
12:17pFINTECH FRIDAY : Look it up in the dictionary
PU
12:15pRYANAIR : cabin crew unions threaten major strike in late September
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
3DEUTSCHE BANK : Qatar eyes Germany's energy, finance sectors with 10 billion euro investment
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA apologises after 380,000 customers hit in cyber attack
5ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Autostrade CEO feels responsible, but not guilty for bridge collapse

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.