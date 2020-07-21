Log in
Boom Commerce : Adds Industry Veteran O.B. Rawls as Strategic Advisor to Help Execute on Its Ambitious Growth Plans

07/21/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Leading electronic payments company Boom Commerce continues to add tremendous depth to its already impressive executive team by welcoming industry icon, O.B. Rawls, as Strategic Advisor.

O.B. Rawls, one of the most dynamic figures in payments, most recently served as CEO, Global Payment Processing, at Paysafe, a leading global provider of specialized payments. Prior to Paysafe, he served as President and CEO of iPayment, successfully leading that company to its sale to Paysafe in June 2018. Prior to iPayment, O.B. served as the Senior Vice President and General Manager, Partner Solutions at First Data. His expansive career spanning over 40 years has also included executive leadership roles with Hypercom, Caredata, Unified Merchant Services and Bank of America.

Boom Commerce CEO, Sabin Burrell, said, “Having O.B. join our team is among the highest privileges I have had in my 11+ year career in payments. We came close to working together years ago, however O.B. ending up taking the CEO role at iPayment. Timing in life is everything and I truly cannot be happier to have him help our team as a strategic advisor.”

O.B. Rawls added, “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Sabin for nearly 10 years and rarely have I witnessed a leader who can consistently deliver above-market growth performance time after time. His work with Boom Commerce is no exception and I’m honored and excited to be an advisor to the team to help drive incremental growth and bottom-line revenues.”

Boom Commerce has enjoyed a very successful 2020 even in the face of slumping macroeconomic conditions, continuing to dexterously execute on both its organic and inorganic growth plans. The executive team expects the addition of O.B. Rawls to add fuel to its already impressive growth trajectory.

About Boom Commerce

Boom Commerce is a payment processing technology and service provider headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with additional offices spread across the country. Through our multi-bank full service payment processing platform, we provide a comprehensive suite of payment solutions to support merchants and transaction types of all kinds, including small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises and e-commerce. We market our products and services through a large and diverse network of distributors who we support with technology, expertise and financing to ensure their growth and success. We are also a leading player in the payments industry acquisition space with a focus on strategic and synergistic acquisitions. Our mission is to simplify and streamline the payments experience for our merchants and create an environment in which our distribution and other trusted partners can thrive. Learn more at boomcommerce.com.

Follow us! Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram


© Business Wire 2020
