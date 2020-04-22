Log in
Boom Sports : secures market access to operate mobile sportsbook and online casino in 5+ US states

04/22/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Sports announced today that it has secured market access to operate its own mobile sportsbook and online casino in up to 5 U.S. states.

The New York game developer and technology provider has entered an agreement with Penn National Gaming in which it will receive sports betting and iCasino 'skins' to operate its own digital products in Ohio, Missouri, Louisiana, Mississippi, and New Mexico. Boom will hold the licenses for 20 years upon realizing them in each state.

"This agreement marks a pivotal moment in the history of Boom Sports," said Stephen A. Murphy, co-founder and CEO of Boom Sports. "As we aim to become the premier technology provider for the real-money online gaming industry, this deal will allow us to unveil our unique sportsbook vision directly to consumers."

The agreement will give Boom Sports primary (1st) skins in Mississippi and Louisiana, a 2nd skin in Ohio, and 3rd skins in Missouri and New Mexico, as well as an understanding to pursue commercially reasonable efforts in additional states.

Boom Sports has established itself as a best-in-class game developer and technology provider, working with such partners as NBC Sports, XFL, and now Penn National Gaming and its partners in NASCAR and Barstool Sports. While Boom will launch a consumer-facing sportsbook (either under its own brand or a partner's brand), the company remains committed to its B2B focus.

"We look forward to powering the digital products of the leading online casino operators in the world through our innovative game content, casual-friendly user experience, and superior technology," said Med Nadooshan, CTO and president of Boom Sports. "This market access deal allows Boom to get our regulated, real-money products in front of consumers directly so we can make sure our partners get the most proven and successful products."

In exchange for the sports betting licenses, Boom Sports will not pay any upfront cash but will instead build a series of free-to-play games and products for Penn National. The first product, NASCAR Finish Line, was launched in February and has showcased both live NASCAR contests and eNASCAR contests for NASCAR's innovative push into esports. The second product, under the Barstool Sports brand, will launch in the coming months.

In addition to this deal, Boom will also develop regulated real-money games and content for Penn National Gaming.

"We're thrilled to take this first step with Penn National Gaming in offering premier free-to-play and real-money products for the US gaming industry," said Murphy. "We look forward to establishing ourselves as the premier partner in the US casino industry just as we have done for US sports leagues and media companies."

Contact: Greg Viverito, 314-803-1712

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boom-sports-secures-market-access-to-operate-mobile-sportsbook-and-online-casino-in-5-us-states-301045654.html

SOURCE Boom Sports


© PRNewswire 2020
