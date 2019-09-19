Boomerang Launches ‘Insights' – Customized, Data-backed Metrics to Help You Be Better at Email

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boomerang , the most popular extension in both the Google Gmail and Microsoft Outlook email ecosystems, today launched its newest feature, Insights, to provide customized, data-backed metrics to help its users be better at email.



Insights helps people to be more productive in their inbox by showing them exactly how effectively they use email, while providing actionable insights on improvements a user can make to write better emails, decrease distractions from within their inbox, or generally become a more productive email user. While other platforms offer users general stats or industry benchmarks, Boomerang is the first to offer actionable insights tailored specifically to you, based on your own email habits.

Insights utilizes similar principles as Boomerang’s Respondable , which provides real-time analysis of an email’s quality and likeliness to garner a response, as well as suggestions for how to improve it, backed by algorithms trained on tens of millions of messages. Through that data, Boomerang has determined a broad set of factors that contribute to an email’s probability of getting a response. Insights showcases to each user how their email use ranks within each factor, enabling the user to analyze their own email habits and what can be improved to enhance productivity or successful response.

Insights presents a user’s email data in the following categories:

Positivity

Politeness

Subjectivity

Reading level

Word count

How much email you get

How often you check email: Including the number of interruptions daily from email

Are you a piler, filer, or archiver: A look at how a user stores/keeps messages

Users who utilize other features such as Inbox Pause, Send Later, and Boomerang will also see data showing when they most use those features, as well as response rates, the amount of focus (time) saved, and the amount of email distractions stopped.

“When we developed Boomerang nine years ago, we did so with the goal of improving the way we use email. Since then, Boomerang has helped millions of users to boost the effectiveness of their emails and be more productive in their inboxes,” said Alex Moore, CEO, Boomerang. “From the beginning, we’ve provided the industry’s leading tools to help users with email, and now with Insights, we’re supercharging those tools with analytics that can optimize their email effectiveness even further. Users can now see their own tendencies for managing and writing emails and draw correlations to email success – while receiving actionable insights from Boomerang for peak email usage.”

Insights is included as part of Boomerang for Gmail and is immediately available for all Boomerang users in both Gmail/Google Apps. New users will receive access to Insights immediately upon installing Boomerang.

Boomerang Insights will be available in four variations, based on a user’s Boomerang subscription. The free model will provide users with insights based on up to 30 days of their own data, while the Personal, Pro, and Premium models will include longer historical data periods, access to more contacts cards, and more.

To download Boomerang for Gmail, visit: http://www.boomeranggmail.com/

To download Boomerang for Outlook, visit: http://www.boomerangoutlook.com/

