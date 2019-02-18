Log in
Boomerang Tube LLC Appoints New VP of Supply Chain and Logistics and VP of Operations

02/18/2019

LIBERTY, Texas, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective today, Boomerang Tube LLC, an oil country tubular goods (OCTG) producer, is pleased to announce the selection of Gordon Mishler as the company’s new vice president of supply chain and logistics and Tarek Alzien as its vice president of operations.
 
“Both men bring a diversified portfolio of 30 years of experience which include operations, supply chain, manufacturing, engineering, sales, marketing and much more. These appointments to Boomerang’s team will assist us in moving to the next level of growth and advancement,” said Paul DeWeese, CEO at Boomerang Tube. 

Mishler has been a leading figure in the industry providing reciprocating compression equipment and aftermarket parts and services for oil and gas production, gas processing, gas distribution and independent power industries. Alzien’s dynamic and multi-faceted experience includes leading the supply chain and the manufacturing operations for South West Oilfield Products, a $100 million oil and gas multi-site business.

Previously, Mishler was co-founder and president of Epic International LLC — a company focused on aftermarket support of engines and compressors in midstream energy and industrial air markets. He currently serves on the board of directors. In addition, he served as vice president, sales/marketing and engineering at Southwest Oilfield Products and held several leadership roles at Cameron International in its process and reciprocating compression division. Mishler received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. 

Alzien previously served as vice president of supply chain and operations for South West Oilfield Products. He also held leadership positions at Baker Hughes Incorporated including global lean director and manufacturing and supply chain operations manager. In addition, he has held several leadership roles such as operations, manufacturing and project manager at places such as Roper Industries, Garlock Sealing Technologies and Zexel Texas, Inc. Alzien received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Texas Arlington.

To learn more about Boomerang Tube LLC, please visit www.boomerangtube.com. 

About Boomerang Tube LLC
Based in Liberty, Texas, Boomerang Tube LLC produces highly engineered oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for consumption in the U.S. and Canadian natural gas and crude oil drilling markets. Owned by Connecticut-based Black Diamond Capital Management, Boomerang Tube manufactures its products using domestic steel, supporting American jobs and maintaining the strictest quality standards in the business. The company’s 119-acre Liberty production facility, northeast of Houston, is strategically located near major steel production centers, end-user markets and the Port of Houston. The 487,000-square-foot facility includes $100 million in new state-of-the-art equipment and two ERW mills with 360,000 tons of annual capacity. To learn more about Boomerang Tube, visit www.boomerangtube.com.

0_medium_BoomerangTube.jpg
 


Chelsey Kruger
Elevation Marketing
4807758880
ckruger@elevationb2b.com

