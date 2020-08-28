Log in
Booming Legacybox to Add 60,000 Square Feet of Warehouse Space for Digitizing Operations

08/28/2020 | 09:02am EDT

With new expansion Chattanooga-based Legacybox, a national e-commerce success story, now has nearly 110,000 square feet of production space spanning more than five acres

Legacybox, the largest mail-in solution for digitizing home videos and photos, continues to expand in its Chattanooga-based headquarters to meet national demand for its services. The company’s leadership, cofounders Nick Macco and Adam Boeselager, have acquired another 60,000 square feet of production space on its current production and fulfillment focused campus, which is now greater than five acres.

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger greeted this news with enthusiasm, “Legacybox’s expansion is more than just the preservation of memories for generations. This is also opportunity for Hamilton County residents as the company continues to grow and expand. We are excited about the opportunity for new jobs as the company continues to meet the needs of hundreds of thousands of families across the world who wish to preserve the precious moments of their lives in a digital format.”

Construction and renovations have begun on the new production space which will be operational in 2021. The space will allow the company to digitize more than 75,000 home movies per week.

“Legacybox is a point of pride for Chattanooga,” said Charles Wood, Vice President of Economic Development at the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce. "They are the national leader in their space, creative innovators, and employers of hundreds. They continue to invest in our city and in our people. The sky is the limit for them, and it is exciting to know that from their growing Chattanooga facility they are sustaining legacies for hundreds of thousands of families across the U.S.”

Legacybox now employs over 300 people in Chattanooga – this includes 25 new managers recently promoted and trained across three shifts. Further growth to come in 2021 when the new product space opens.

“The importance of protecting analog media for generations to come has been further reinforced as people have more time to spend time at the home and with family to consider legacy and what is important,” said Boeslager and Macco. “We’re proud to invest further in our operations and to employ more in fulfilling work that creates lasting happiness. Chattanooga has absolutely played an important role in our success – the talent is here; the technology is here; and we’ll continue to invest here.”

For its upcoming and current facility, Legacybox partnered with EPB to equip 5GB fiber to manage massive needs for digital uploads, providing videos and photos to customers over the cloud. The company is quickly approaching more than 1,000,000 customers served.

For more on Legacybox and its solutions, offerings, and frequent job postings, visit: legacybox.com


© Business Wire 2020
