Boost Your Company's Revenue Growth With the Help of Sales Data Analysis | Read Quantzig's Latest Article to Learn How

08/27/2019 | 12:32pm EDT

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm, has announced the completion of their new article on sales data analysis. This article discusses important tips to boost revenue growth with the help of sales data analysis. Sales data analysis help businesses in determining both opportunities and potential threats. Also, with the help of sales data analysis, companies can track the performance of individual products and services in real-time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005641/en/

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients with its end-to-end customized sales analytics capabilities. Our portfolio of sales analytics solutions helps businesses to better understand their challenges and enhance their sales and marketing functions. Quantzig’s advanced sales analytics solutions help companies to forecast sales and help them to visualize their overall performance on interactive analytics dashboards.

Sales data analysis is an important approach that can help companies to determine if they are meeting their sales targets by helping them track their sales performance. Furthermore, it aids in identifying important trends and patterns in their sales data that can help in devising proper marketing strategies.

Our sales analytics solutions help companies to create more accurate forecasts for each territory and from each account. Request a FREE proposal to gain in-depth insights.

How to use sales data to boost revenue growth?

Centralized database to view data

Businesses must have a unified view of their sales data in order to utilize them optimally. Also, a unified centralized database allows companies to perform proper sales data analysis that can further facilitate accurate and timely decisions.

Quantzig’s sales analytics solutions help companies identify new opportunities for revenue generation and reduce operational costs. Request a free demo to know more.

Utilize real-time sales updates

Sales data analysis in real-time can help businesses to analyze how price changes can impact the customer’s decision. Also, it can help in analyzing information quickly and responding to changing sales trends in real-time.

Drill down sales data by location, product type, and channel

Businesses need to gauge their sales data by specific locations, product lines, or sales channels to obtain the desired outcome. Also, this aids in understanding more precisely every aspect of sales and helps analyze sales trends over a period.

Quantzig’s analytics experts help companies to tackle challenges due to factors such as longer sales cycles, a demanding customer base, and difficulties in driving sales initiatives. Contact our experts to know more.

Read the complete article to learn more about sales data analysis and its benefits.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


