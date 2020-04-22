Booster shot for Queensland developed cattle virus vaccine

A Queensland-developed vaccine that protects cattle in feedlots from an infectious disease has been given a booster shot after the Queensland Government renewed a commercial licence agreement with the vaccine's manufacturer.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) and global animal health company Zoetis had renewed the agreement allowing Zoetis to continue providing the beef feedlot industry with Rhinogard®.

'Queensland has a hard-earned reputation for producing safe and delicious food and Rhinogard® has contributed significantly to that reputation,' Mr Furner said.

'Rhinogard® has a proven track record stretching over 20 years for protecting cattle in feedlots from one of the four viruses associated with bovine respiratory disease (BRD).

'Renewing the Rhinogard® commercial licence agreement with Zoetis is wonderful news for Queensland's feedlot industry, which is the largest in Australia with 60 per cent of cattle numbers on feed.

'It is also great news for DAF as Rhinogard® delivers valuable animal vaccine royalty revenue that is reinvested in livestock research and development.'

Senior Vice President for Zoetis in Australia and New Zealand Lance Williams said Zoetis was very pleased to renew the agreement with the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

'Rhinogard® is used extensivelyin feedlots around Australia to prevent bovine herpesvirus 1, one of the viruses associated with bovine respiratory disease, a disease which can be fatal in some cases,' Mr Williams said.

'It is a credit to the Queensland DAF scientists that their hard work created a vaccine that is so widely used to protect Queensland's and Australia's cattle herd.'

Mr Furner said BRD was the most significant infectious disease within Australian cattle feedlots.

'Approximately 40 per cent of Australia's total beef supply and 80 per cent of beef sold in major domestic supermarkets is sourced from the cattle feedlot sector and has a production value of approximately $2.5 billion,' Mr Furner said.

'BRD affects animal health and causes an estimated $50 million annual cost to the industry through morbidity, mortality, loss of feed resources, medication costs, increased time on feed and associated labour costs.

'Rhinogard® was developed in 1987 by DAF scientists as a vaccine for one of BRD's viruses and, after successful field trials, was registered for commercial use in November 2000.'

ENDS

Media contact: Ron Goodman 0427 781 920