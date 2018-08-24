Boosting Market Share and Profit Margins with the Help of Market Share Analysis – a Fintech Case Study by Infiniti Research

Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions
provider, has announced the completion of their new market
share analysis engagement on the fintech industry. A leading player
in the fintech industry wanted to gain in-depth insights into their
market position with respect to the global market space.
According to the fintech industry experts at Infiniti,
“Fintech companies across emerging economies are constantly facing
challenges owing to the dynamic nature of infrastructural and regulatory
issues.”
The rise of digitization has severely affected several industrial
segments, and the banking industry is not an exception. Hence banking
firms are now focusing on enhancing their technical capabilities to
cater to the growing need for digital transactions globally. This, in
turn, has decreased their dependence on fintech institutions. To counter
this challenge fintech firms are now redefining their business processes
to augment their product portfolios and retain their position in the
global market space. However, being a new market segment the fintech
industry is still struggling to decode the processes in the industry in
order to gain in-depth information on the regulatory requirements.
The market share analysis solution presented by Infiniti Research helped
the fintech client to gain real-time insights into their market share.
It also helped them to evaluate the brand goal progress in the future.
This market share analysis engagement provided
benefits that helped the client to:
-
Gain a competitive edge in the market
-
Target their consumers based on their interests and needs
-
This market share analysis engagement provided
predictive insights on:
-
Augmenting operational efficiency by partnering with other fintech
firms
-
Highlighting the performance benchmarks to evaluate brand growth
-
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence
company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges.
Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help
analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop
intelligent business strategies.
With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents,
Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of
competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550
companies across the globe.
