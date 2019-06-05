Border Arrests Climb Amid Threat of Tariffs

By Josh Zumbrun and Louise Radnofsky in Washington and Juan Montes in Mexico City

WASHINGTON -- New figures showed U.S. apprehensions at the southern border rose sharply, as Mexican and U.S. officials ended their first day of talks Wednesday without a deal to head off tariffs President Trump has threatened on Mexico.

"Immigration discussions at the White House with representatives of Mexico have ended for the day," Mr. Trump wrote Wednesday evening on Twitter. "Progress is being made, but not nearly enough!" He said talks would resume Thursday.

Mexico's foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said the talks were cordial and that Mexico is "optimistic because we had a good meeting" and believes that tariffs can still be averted. He said both sides agreed that the current migration situation at the border must change.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities said Wednesday they had apprehended 132,887 people at the border between official entry points in May, including a record 84,542 traveling in family groups and an additional 11,507 unaccompanied children. By the end of February, more families had been arrested in the preceding five months than in any previous 12-month period.

The May numbers mark a 34% increase from April, when the administration said it encountered just under 100,000 people who crossed the border without authorization.

The data were released as Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met at the White House with Mexico's delegation, led by Mr. Ebrard.

Mr. Trump threatened last week to impose escalating tariffs on all imports from Mexico, unless the nation does more to stop the flow of migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras who travel through Mexico to reach the U.S. border. He has said he was prepared to put the tariffs into effect on Monday.

Mr. Trump, a Republican, faces opposition on Capitol Hill, where Senate Republicans are contemplating a plan to try to block the tariffs, citing their potential impact on the U.S. economy and what they see as executive overreach.

On Wednesday morning, Mr. Trump tweeted a statement of support for the tariffs from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.). If Congress were to pass a measure to block the tariffs, it isn't clear there are enough votes in Congress to override a presidential veto.

The tariffs, which would be paid by U.S. importers of Mexican goods, would begin at 5% on Monday, double to 10% on July 1 and continue escalating to 25% by October. It would be the single largest imposition of tariffs by the Trump administration, exceeding any of those against China as well as the administration's global tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The Mexican government has responded by sending the high-level delegation to Washington to convince the U.S. it is already taking strong steps to reduce the flow of migrants and to try to salvage the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that the three nations agreed to last year. Critics of the tariffs, including those within the administration, have said the ratification of the pact would be threatened by the tariffs.

In addition to Mr. Ebrard, Mexico dispatched economy minister Graciela Márquez, agriculture and rural development secretary Victor Villalobos and Jesús Seade, who was the top negotiator on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement for Mexico's current presidential administration.

The Mexican delegation also is holding meetings this week with U.S. lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Democratic members of the U.S.-Mexico Interparliamentary Group, including Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas.

Mr. Cuellar said he had advised the Mexicans to show their willingness to stop large groups of migrants from crossing the border into the U.S. and to avoid being seen as poking the Trump administration in the eye.

The economic stakes over the outcome of the talks are high on both sides of the border.

"What we want to do is avoid the impact of the tariffs for both economies, for consumers," Mr. Ebrard said Wednesday night. "There's a cost to this decision. It's going to hurt people in both countries."

If implemented, the tariffs could affect billions in imports, with major U.S. industries would be pulled into the trade fray: hitting about $34 billion of passenger cars, $34 billion of trucks and buses, more than $14 billion of crude oil and about $14 billion of fruits and vegetables.

Tensions over the looming tariffs threaten to tilt Mexico's economy into recession. Credit ratings firm Fitch Ratings lowered Mexico's sovereign debt rating on Wednesday to BBB from BBB+, saying the country faces external threats on the trade front and a deteriorating situation at state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos.

Almost at the same time, Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook on Mexico to negative from stable. The ratings actions and news there was no breakthrough in the migration talks pushed the peso lower against the dollar to 19.75, from 19.55 on Wednesday.

In the latest sign by Mexico's government that it is trying to take U.S. concerns seriously, Mexican police and migration agents detained some 450 migrants, among them dozens of women and children, on Wednesday as they walked north near the border with Guatemala, according to human rights activists and videos posted on social networks. Mr. Trump has raged against caravans of people arriving at the U.S. border.

Separately, police also arrested two top pro-migrant activists who have provided support, food and shelter to caravans of migrants crossing through Mexico, according to relatives of the two men.

Among those arrested was Irineo Mujica, the head of pro-migrant nonprofit Pueblo sin Fronteras, which helped provide support for several large caravans of migrants that raised the ire of President Trump late last year.

Mr. Mujica was arrested Wednesday afternoon at his home in Sonoyta, in the northern state of Sonora, a relative said. It wasn't clear what are the charges against him.

Even as U.S. arrests at the border have risen, detentions of migrants by Mexico have also soared in recent weeks, a sharp turnaround after the December inauguration of president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who initially said his administration would welcome migrants, helping spur a wave of fresh arrivals. Mexico deported about 16,500 migrants in May, the highest monthly number in four years.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R., Wis.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, said he spoke to the Mexican ambassador Wednesday morning. "It looks like the leverage is working," he said. "I want to make sure that the Mexican ambassador realized that if the president decides to invoke tariffs, they'll probably stay in place, so take that threat very seriously."

Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan has called on Mexico to block more migrants at its southern border with Guatemala, step up efforts against organized smuggling operations, and sign a pact to designate it a "safe third country." Such an agreement would mean people who enter Mexico from the so-called Northern Triangle countries -- Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador -- wouldn't be eligible to claim asylum in the U.S.

Andrew Selee, president of the Washington-based nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute and an expert on U.S.-Mexican relations, said there was room for the Mexican delegation to offer immigration changes in each of the three areas identified by the U.S. though they would likely stop short of the specific demands on asylum seekers articulated by Mr. McAleenan.

"I think they'll check all three buckets," Mr. Selee said.

Mexico has rejected the idea of declaring itself a safe third country, but could agree to work toward such a designation over time, Mr. Selee said.

--Kristina Peterson and Catherine Lucey contributed to this article.

