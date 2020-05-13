Log in
Border restrictions cause major drop in visitor arrivals

05/13/2020 | 07:10pm EDT

How many visitors are still here?

We estimate that there are 135,000-155,000 visitors from overseas currently in New Zealand. These are people who normally live overseas, including Australian and New Zealand citizens, and those on work, student, visitor, and other visas.

Just before the lockdown in mid-March it was estimated that there were 240,000-260,000 visitors in New Zealand.

There have been relatively few departures from New Zealand in recent weeks.

In order to provide more insight into where our visitors were located, we collaborated with Data Ventures to provide an estimated regional breakdown as at 7 May 2020, by using cellphone-tower location data for international devices in New Zealand.

Text alternative for Estimated number of overseas visitors in New Zealand by regional council area as at 7 May 2020.

Three quarters of overseas visitors were located in the North Island with the remaining quarter in the South Island.

Auckland was the region with the most visitors, around 30 percent of the total number.

See Provisional international travel for a more detailed breakdown of each region.

Low numbers of residents returning

136,700 New Zealand-resident travellers returned from overseas in March 2020, down 58,300 from March 2019.

New Zealand residents are still returning home, despite travel restrictions here and in other countries, although these numbers are now very low.

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 23:09:07 UTC
