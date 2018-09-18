Borealis Ventures Launches New Early-Stage VC Focused on a Better Built World

Building Ventures to be led by Built Environment Veteran Jesse Devitte
and Travis Connors
Building
Ventures, an early-stage investor committed to innovation in the
built world, today announced its official launch. The new initiative is
co-founded by the leaders of Borealis Ventures built environment
investment team, Jesse Devitte and Travis Connors. Since Borealis’
founding, the team has been the most prolific early investor in the
built world space with over 20 investments and 10 successful exits in
its history. With offices in Boston and San Francisco, Building Ventures
will focus on funding breakthrough companies that will propel the built
environment forward to a better, more sustainable future.
Building Ventures was formed to fund and grow solutions for the reality
that the world’s increasing urban population, projected to grow by 2.5
billion people by 2050, will require nothing short of a revolution
in how we design, build, operate and experience the built world. The
technologies and methodologies utilized today will not scale to deliver
a sustainable built world in which 10 billion people can thrive. As a
result, the past few years have witnessed a rapid increase in investment
in the construction and real estate tech markets, the two foundational
elements of the built environment.
“Borealis has found success by specializing on our strengths in
healthcare and built environment investing. With the rapid growth in the
built environment market, it was a natural evolution for us to create
Building Ventures with a laser focus on the built environment,” said
Phil Ferneau, Borealis Ventures Managing Director and Co-founder. “The
team’s expertise, reach, and track record in the built world will ensure
that Building Ventures quickly becomes an industry force.”
“Today’s launch is a culmination of our three decades of combined
experience in the built environment space,” said Jesse Devitte
Co-founder and General Partner, Building Ventures. “Travis and I
recognized the perfect fusion of opportunity and timing with the
industrialization of construction, the deployment of space as a service
and the promise of smart buildings to deliver a better built world.
Building Ventures’ mission is to solely focus on funding disruptive
ideas in the built environment to help create a better world.”
“We are only at the beginning phase of seeing builders and owners tap
into the transformational power of technology to operate more
efficiently, effectively, productively and sustainably,” said Travis
Connors, Co-Founder and General Partner, Building Ventures. By investing
and mentoring built technology startups, Building Ventures seeks to
enable these companies to scale rapidly and confidently, capitalize on
the industry’s potential and help make the potential future of the built
world a reality.
Over the past year, the team has accelerated its investment pace with
five investments and one successful exit. These include Smartvid.io (AI
for Construction), Blokable (Affordable Housing Development as a
Service), Measurabl (Commercial Real Estate Sustainability Platform),
Dandelion Energy (Residential Geothermal Heating/Cooling as a Service)
and Assemble Systems (BIM Construction Software). Assemble Systems was
acquired by Autodesk in July as a cornerstone of its initiative to
digitize the construction industry. In the coming months, Building
Ventures will continue to build out its team and identify new investment
opportunities.
About Building Ventures
Building Ventures provides venture
capital funding and mentoring to early-stage start-ups in the built
environment space. Headquartered in Boston with an office in San
Francisco, the team consists of investors, entrepreneurs and built
environment veterans. As built environment pioneers, the Building
Ventures mission is to champion disruptive ideas in the built
environment to build a better world together. For more information,
visit http://buildingventures.com
and follow us on @buildingvc.
About Borealis Ventures
Borealis Ventures is an early-stage
venture capital firm that partners with entrepreneurs driving innovation
in healthcare and the built environment. For more information, visit www.borealisventures.com
and follow us on @BorealisVC.
