Borregaard : Retail trade - December 2019

In December, sales adjusted for calendar effects increased at constant prices by 3.9%, year‑on‑year (y-o-y); non-adjusted sales increased by 4.8%, y-o-y. Seasonally adjusted sales in retail trade increased by 0.4%, month-on-month (m-o-m).

For the whole year 2019, non-adjusted sales in retail trade increased by 4.8%, y-o-y.

Seasonally adjustedsalesin retail trade, except of motor vehicles1)increased in Decemberat constant pricesby 0.4%, m-o-m. Sales for sale of food increased by 1.2% and for automotive fuel by 0.7%, while sales for non-food goods decreased by 0.2%.

Sales in retail tradeadjusted for calendar effectsincreased by 3.9%,y-o-y. Sales for sale of non-food goods increased by 6.0%, for food by 1.5%2)and sales for sale of automotive fuel by 0.8%. December2019 had one working day more compared to December2018.

Non-adjustedsales in retail trade increased by 4.8%,y-o-y. Sales for sale of non-food goods increased by 7.8%, sales for sale of automotive fuel increased by 2.1%, and sales for sale of food increased by 0.9%2).

The growth was influenced mainly by higher sales from sale of goods via mail order houses or via Internet3) (by 19.4%). Pre-Christmas sale was reflected more markedly in specialised stores with information and communication equipment (sales grew by 8.2%) and in stores with otherhousehold equipment (+7.2%). Sales increased also in stores with clothing, footwear and leather goods (by 2.9%), in stores with dispensing chemist, medical and orthopaedic goods, and cosmetic and toilet articles (by 2.8%), and in stores with cultural and recreation goods (by 0.9%). Sales in retail sale in non-specialised stores with food, beverages or tobacco predominating increased by 1.0% and sales in retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores increased by 0.2%.

The price deflator in retail trade, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles related to the corresponding period of the previous year (VAT excluded) was 100.8%. It was influenced mainly by higher prices of food, dispensing chemist, medical and orthopaedic goods, cosmetic and toilet articles, other household equipment, clothing, footwear and leather goods, and cultural and recreation goods. On the other hand, prices decreased in retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores and in sale of automotive fuel.

Seasonally adjustedsales for sale and repair of motor vehicles4) decreased at constant prices by 1.7%, m-o-m, and sales adjusted for calendar effects increased by 1.0%, y-o-y. Non-adjusted sales increased by 4.3%, y-o-y; sales for sale of motor vehicles (including spare parts) increased by 5.1%, y‑o-y, and sales for repair of motor vehicles increased by 1.7%, y‑o‑y.

Development in the fourth quarter of 2019

For the whole Q4 2019, sales in retail trade, except of motor vehicles1)adjusted for calendar effects increased at constant prices by 4.0%, y-o-y; non-adjusted sales increased by 3.7% (there was one working day less in the Q4 2019 compared to the Q4 2018). Non‑adjusted sales for sale of non-food goods increased by 6.1%, y-o-y, sales for sale of food increased by 1.4%, and sales for sale of automotive fuel by 0.1%. In the automotive segment4),sales adjusted for calendar effects increased at constant prices by 3.5%, y-o-y; non-adjusted sales increased by 2.2%. Non-adjusted sales for sale of motor vehicles (including spare parts) increased by 2.9%, y-o-y, while sales for repair of motor vehicles decreased by 0.6%, y-o-y.

Development in 2019

For the whole year 2019

,

sales in retail trade, except of motor vehicles1)

adjusted for calendar effects

increased at constant prices by 4.7%, y-o-y; non-adjusted sales increased by 4.8% (there was one working day more in 2019 compared to 2018). Non-adjusted sales for sale of non-food goods increased by 7.7%, for sale of automotive fuel by 2.3%, and for sale of food by 1.8%. The highest growth was reported for sales in r etail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (+18.3%). In specialised stores with non-food goods, sales increased in retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (by 9.6%), in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods in specialised stores (by 7.7%), in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods in specialised stores (by 6.8%), in retail sale of other household equipment in specialised stores (by 6.1%), and for dispensing chemist, medical and orthopaedic goods, and cosmetic and toilet articles sales grew by 3.4%. The average price deflator for 2019 was 100.6%.

In the automotive segment (CZ-NACE 45), sales adjusted for calendar effects increased at constant prices by 0.4%, y‑o‑y; non-adjusted sales increased by 0.6%, y-o-y. Non-adjusted sales for sale of motor vehicles (including spare parts) increased by 1.2%, y-o-y, while sales for repair of motor vehicles decreased by 2.0%, y-o-y.

International comparison of retail sales development in Member States of the EU is available at: http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/short-term-business-statistics/publications/news-releases.

Notes:All data in the text of the News Release are at constant prices.

Enterprises are classified to the economic activity according to their principal (prevailing) activity, which is such an activity, from which the enterprise gets the highest value added.

Data for December 2019 are preliminary. Final data for all months of 2019 will be published in March 2020.Concurrently with the data revision for the year 2018 (published on 5 June 2019), the model used for an adjustment of the time series was changed. Newly, an indirect adjustment method is used, which takes place on the lowest source aggregates of the sales index; an adjustment of higher aggregations is a weighted average of adjusted source data.