Bosch : ‘Break Up 2 Trade Up' Contest to Give 1,000 Lucky Winners an 18V Battery, Charger and Power Tool Pick

The contest launches Nov. 5, when participants can begin submitting Instagram videos detailing why they’re ready to kick their battery platforms to the curb

Bosch Power Tools is kicking off its biggest contest to date today with “Break Up 2 Trade Up”, an interactive initiative that invites contestants throughout the U.S. to share why they are willing to cut ties with their current battery platforms. A total of 1,000 winners will be selected to receive a lucrative prize package that includes a Bosch CORE18V battery kit and their choice of seven leading tools.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005748/en/

Bosch Power Tools' "Break Up 2 Trade Up" contest runs Nov. 5-21 and is open to U.S. residents who are 18 years old or older. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Powering the contest is the game-changing Bosch CORE 18V battery. Equipped with advanced Lithium-ion technology, it delivers 80 percent more battery life than the company’s previous generation power sources. The new lightweight version is 100 percent Bosch power tool and charger compatible, and features a CoolPack design that maintains a low temperature much longer while delivering maximum power.

“Your battery should be a reliable asset, not a source of frustration on the job site,” said Greg Henderson, Bosch director of brand marketing. “Anyone working in the trades will agree that the power source is just as crucial to a project as the actual tool. Our Break Up 2 Trade Up Contest gives participants a fun opportunity to share how a better battery will help them get the job done.”

Contestants can enter for their chance to win starting Tuesday, Nov. 5, by posting a brief video to Instagram explaining why they are ready to move on from their current battery platform. They must tag @BoschToolsNA and use the hashtag #TradeUpContest to officially submit their entry. The contest concludes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21. It is open to U.S. residents only. Contestants must be 18 years old or older to enter. Visit www.boschtradeupcontest.com for full rules and additional information.

Help Bosch spread the word by Tweeting: @BoschToolsNA is giving away 1,000 CORE18V Breakup Kits. Enter to win the battery and your power tool pick by posting a short video on Instagram explaining why you’re ready to part ways with your battery platform. Head to @boschtoolsna for details. #TradeUpContest

Follow Bosch on Facebook: facebook.com/boschtoolsNA

Watch Bosch videos on YouTube: youtube.com/user/boschtoolsNA

Follow Bosch on Instagram: instagram.com/boschtoolsNA

Follow Bosch on LinkedIn: LinkedIn/boschtoolsNA

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American diverse power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century’s worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Located throughout North America as part of the global power tools division, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale for power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, accessories and measuring tools. For more information, call toll-free 877-BOSCH-99 (877-267-2499) or visit www.boschtools.com.

Bosch in North America

In the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the Bosch Group manufactures and markets automotive original equipment and aftermarket products, industrial drives and control technology, power tools, security and communication systems, packaging technology, thermotechnology, household appliances, healthcare telemedicine and software solutions. For more information, please visit www.boschusa.com, www.bosch.com.mx and www.bosch.ca.www.boschusa.com.

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 35,400 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2018. In 2018 Bosch generated consolidated sales of $14.5 billion in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit twitter.com/boschusa, twitter.com/boschmexico and www.bosch.ca.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 410,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2018). The company generated sales of 78.5 billion euros ($92.7 billion) in 2018. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected manufacturing. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to create solutions for a connected life. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 460 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At nearly 130 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 68,700 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = $1.1811

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005748/en/