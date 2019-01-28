Log in
Bosch : named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies

01/28/2019 | 10:30am EST

Bosch ranked first on several reputation attributes in motor vehicle parts category

Bosch has been named to Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list once again. The company was ranked first on several attributes in the motor vehicle parts category.

Fortune’s Most Admired list is based on nine key reputation attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness. Bosch was ranked No. 1 in the motor vehicle parts category for innovation, people management, quality of management, and quality of products and services.

These rankings are determined by input from executives, directors and analysts in 52 industries who rate companies in their own industry.

“Being named to Fortune’s ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ list is a testament to the quality of Bosch’s people and innovation,” said Mike Mansuetti, president of Bosch in North America. “In an increasingly IoT-connected world, Bosch remains committed to producing products that tackle the challenges of today and help define the standard for future innovations.”

Fortune calls the World’s Most Admired Companies list “the definitive report card on corporate reputation.” Korn Ferry Hay Group has collaborated with Fortune for more than 20 years to uncover the business practices that make these companies highly regarded among their peers.

For more information, visit: http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/.

About Bosch:

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs nearly 34,500 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2017. In 2017 Bosch generated consolidated sales of $13.7 billion in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit twitter.com/boschusa, twitter.com/boschmexico and www.bosch.ca.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 402,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2017). The company generated sales of 78.1 billion euros ($88.2 billion) in 2017. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected manufacturing. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to deliver innovations for a connected life. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At 125 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 64,500 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = $1.12968


© Business Wire 2019
