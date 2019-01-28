Bosch : named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies

Bosch ranked first on several reputation attributes in motor vehicle
parts category
Bosch has been named to Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies
list once again. The company was ranked first on several attributes in
the motor vehicle parts category.
Fortune’s Most Admired list is based on nine key reputation
attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets,
social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness,
long-term investment, quality of products and services, and global
competitiveness. Bosch was ranked No. 1 in the motor vehicle parts
category for innovation, people management, quality of management, and
quality of products and services.
These rankings are determined by input from executives, directors and
analysts in 52 industries who rate companies in their own industry.
“Being named to Fortune’s ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ list is a
testament to the quality of Bosch’s people and innovation,” said Mike
Mansuetti, president of Bosch in North America. “In an increasingly
IoT-connected world, Bosch remains committed to producing products that
tackle the challenges of today and help define the standard for future
innovations.”
Fortune calls the World’s Most Admired Companies list “the
definitive report card on corporate reputation.” Korn Ferry Hay Group
has collaborated with Fortune for more than 20 years to uncover
the business practices that make these companies highly regarded among
their peers.
For more information, visit: http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/.
About Bosch:
Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the
Bosch Group employs nearly 34,500 associates in more than 100 locations,
as of December 31, 2017. In 2017 Bosch generated consolidated sales of
$13.7 billion in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information,
visit twitter.com/boschusa,
twitter.com/boschmexico
and www.bosch.ca.
The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and
services. It employs roughly 402,000 associates worldwide (as of
December 31, 2017). The company generated sales of 78.1 billion euros
($88.2 billion) in 2017. Its operations are divided into four business
sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and
Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers
innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility,
and connected manufacturing. It uses its expertise in sensor technology,
software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its
customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The
Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to deliver innovations for a
connected life. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products
and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch
creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group
comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional
companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s
global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every
country in the world. The basis for the company’s future growth is its
innovative strength. At 125 locations across the globe, Bosch employs
some 64,500 associates in research and development.
Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com,
www.iot.bosch.com,
www.bosch-press.com,
www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.
Exchange rate: 1 EUR = $1.12968
