Bosch: sales and result once again on record level in 2018

The Bosch Group is continuing on its successful course: despite the
difficult economic conditions and weak markets, sales and result in 2018
once again reached last year’s level, which was an all-time high.
According to preliminary figures, the supplier of technology and
services generated sales from operations of 77.9 billion euros last
year. Sales results were hit hard by exchange-rate effects to the tune
of 2.1 billion euros. Adjusted for exchange-rate effects, revenue rose
4.3 percent. “Despite the economically harsh environment, Bosch
performed well in 2018. Sales and result are once again on a record
level,” said Dr. Volkmar Denner, chairman of the board of management of
Robert Bosch GmbH, speaking at the press briefing on preliminary
figures. “As an innovation leader, we want to shape change in our
markets, in both a technological and a business sense. Our strategic
focus on connectivity is paying off,” Denner added. Bosch sold a total
of 52 million web-enabled products in 2018, 37 percent more than in the
previous year. In 2018, EBIT (earnings before financial result and tax)
from operations reached some 5.3 billion euros. This is likely to yield
an EBIT margin from operations of 6.9 percent. “Bosch aims to develop
better than its markets and secure its high level of earnings, despite
the difficult economic conditions expected,” said Prof. Stefan
Asenkerschbaumer, the deputy chairman of the board of management and
chief financial officer. “We plan to make all our business sectors even
more competitive so we can finance the expansion of our technology
leadership, and with it, the future of our company.”
Automation I: upfront investments worth 4 billion euros
One focal point of the company’s R&D work is automated driving. As part
of the move toward accident-free mobility, Bosch is pursuing two
development paths. The first concerns driver assistance systems, which
will enable partially automated driving in private vehicles (automation
levels 2 and 3). Bosch is a technology and market leader in this area.
The company expects to generate sales of 2 billion euros this year with
driver assistance systems. The second
development path will lead to driverless
driving starting at the beginning of
the next decade (automation levels 4 and 5). “Driverless driving will be
a game changer for individual mobility. It will open the door to
disruptive business models such as robotaxis and shuttle-based
mobility,” Denner said. Due to automation’s technical complexity,
Denner views it as a future focal point of investment: “In the period up
to 2022 alone, we expect our upfront investments to total 4 billion
euros.” Some 4,000 engineers at Bosch are working automated driving.
Automation II: comprehensive ecosystem for mobility services
The market potential of automated driving is huge: between 2015 and
2030, personal mobility will increase by 50 percent (source: ITF). Over
the next ten years, therefore, analysts expect the market for
automated-driving hardware and software to be worth some 60 billion
dollars (source: Roland Berger). By 2025, most of the 2.5 million
on-demand shuttle buses around the world will be driverless (source:
Roland Berger). Experts predict that by 2035, sales relating to shared
mobility will reach nearly 160 billion dollars (source: BCG). Bosch will
offer both technology
and services for this form of mobility. The Bosch
ecosystem for mobility services already combines solutions and
services for reservations, payment, parking, recharging, administration,
maintenance, and infotainment. One of these services is Convenience
Charging, a connected navigation and recharging solution for
electric vehicles. Bosch’s first regular customer is the German electric
vehicle manufacturer Sono Motors. “Our connected solutions mean we can
make electromobility suitable for everyday use,” Denner said.
Electrification I: leadership in the mass market
In 2018, Bosch acquired 30 electromobility projects worth
several billion euros. By 2025, the company aims to increase its sales
in this area tenfold, to a total of 5 billion euros. “We aim to lead
the mass market for electromobility,” Denner said. In the
electromobility business, no company is as broadly diversified as Bosch.
It electrifies all kinds of powertrains, from bicycles to trucks. Today,
for example, more than a million cars around the world are equipped with
Bosch electric or hybrid components. Denner continued: “In the future,
people will say that there’s no electric car on the planet without a bit
of Bosch inside.” This applies especially to China, the world’s largest
electromobility market, where Bosch already leads the passenger-car
segment. The company recently entered into a strategic partnership for
automated and electric driving with the Chinese electric car
manufacturer NIO.
In China, Bosch will also start production in 2019 of the e-axle,
an especially compact powertrain solution for electric cars. A newly
developed 48-volt
battery went into mass production there a few weeks ago. As early as
2030, 20 percent of new cars worldwide will be partly electrified with
48-volt systems. Moreover, with the complete acquisition
of EM-motive GmbH, Bosch is strengthening its position in the
electromobility market, which is growing rapidly worldwide.
Electrification II: electrifying the transportation of goods
By 2030, global goods traffic will nearly double (source: ITF). “We want
trucks to be beasts of burden, but not a burden for the climate or for
air quality. Again, the key here is electrification,” Denner said. As
early as 2030, one in four new commercial vehicles worldwide – nearly
one in three in China – will be at least partly electrically powered.
Bosch stands to benefit: The company’s product portfolio for
emissions-free goods transportation includes 36-volt
power packs for cargo e-bikes, electric
motors for light commercial vehicles like the German Post Office’s
StreetScooters, e-axles for light and heavy vans, electrified
axles for semitrailers, and, in the future, fuel-cell
powertrains for 40-ton trucks. “Whether it’s partially electric,
fully electric, battery-electric, or fuel cells, we are ready for the
market,” Denner said.
Artificial intelligence I: core area of expertise for Bosch
In the future, Denner believes one core area of expertise will be the
industrial application of artificial
intelligence (AI). “By the middle of the next decade, we want all
our products to be equipped with AI, or AI to have played a part in
their development and manufacture. True, American and Chinese companies
dominate consumer-industry AI,” Denner said, “but without domain
expertise in traffic, manufacturing, or buildings, their potential will
lag behind that of industrial AI.” Denner reported that Bosch has set
ambitious goals for itself: “As an innovation leader, we want to master
AI ourselves and join the global elite.” To this end, Bosch plans to
quadruple the number of its in-house AI experts from 1,000 to 4,000 by
2021.
Artificial intelligence II: success in outer space and on the road
Associates at the Bosch
Center for Artificial Intelligence are working on nearly
150 projects. One of these is the SoundSee
sensor system. “The SoundSee algorithm applies machine learning to hear
if something is broken,” Denner explained. This enables it to accurately
predict machine breakdowns, which in turn brings down maintenance costs
and boosts productivity. The SoundSee solution will be sent to the
International Space Station (ISS) in the middle of the year. Bosch sees
commercial applications for it in manufacturing, buildings, and
automotive engineering. Another example of progress in AI is a
multi-purpose camera for automated driving that combines
image-processing algorithms with AI methods. The result is an
intelligent camera for the car that can, for example, spot pedestrians
and then immediately recognize and predict their behavior.
Training: Learning Company and “Bosch Tube”
Each year, Bosch invests some 250 million euros in professional training
for its associates. They can choose from among some 19,000 different
programs. The objective is to impart skills to make sure associates are
ready and willing to enter new business areas. Furthermore, the Bosch
Learning Company initiative integrates learning into associates’ daily
routines. New offerings such as video classes or apps for learning on
the go supplement traditional classroom courses. Denner said, “The Bosch
Learning Company initiative encourages associates to take responsibility
for their own learning and go at their own pace.” One new development
here is “Bosch Tube,” a kind of YouTube for Bosch associates. They can
create their own video tutorials and upload them to Bosch Tube, which
also contains the entire library of video classes.
Agility: corporate headquarters with one goal
At the start of the year, Bosch reconceptualized the way its corporate
headquarters works with the operating units. “The idea is for
headquarters to provide the best possible support for the transformation
of mobility solutions and our IoT connectivity business,” Denner said.
To this end, Bosch has simplified structures in corporate service areas
such as purchasing and human resources, and consolidated 40 corporate
departments into 20. From now on, four members of the board of
management will be responsible for them instead of eight. The other
management board members will be responsible for the operating units. A
total of some 20,000 Bosch associates work in corporate functions such
as purchasing, finance, HR, and IT.
Business developments in 2018 by business sector
Bosch operating units can look back on a positive performance in 2018.
Sales in the Mobility Solutions business sector once again
outperformed global automotive production. According to preliminary
figures, sales rose by 2.3 percent to 47 billion euros. Adjusted for
exchange-rate effects, this is an increase of 4.7 percent. The Consumer
Goods business sector achieved sales of 17.8 billion euros, a fall
of 3.2 percent. Heavily adverse exchange-rate effects plus strong price
pressure in the core markets had a negative impact on the business
development of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH and Bosch Power Tools. Adjusted for
exchange-rate effects, its sales increased 0.9 percent. In the Industrial
Technology business sector, sales rose to 7.4 billion euros. At
8.9 percent, this sector achieved the strongest growth. After adjusting
for exchange-rate effects, growth there was 11 percent. The sector’s
Drive and Control Technology division in particular continued its
positive development. Bosch is currently planning to sell Industrial
Technology’s packaging machinery business. The Energy and Building
Technology business sector generated sales of 5.5 billion euros.
This is an increase of 2.3 percent, or 4.7 percent after adjusting for
exchange-rate effects.
Business developments in 2018 by region
Bosch saw positive business developments in Europe, with sales
rising to 41 billion euros. This equates to an increase of 2.1 percent,
or 3.7 percent after adjusting for exchange-rate effects. Most of this
growth came from Germany and Austria. In North America, sales rose to
12.3 billion euros. Adjusted for exchange-rate effects, this is a rise
of 7.9 percent. The nominal increase is 2.8 percent. The main factor
boosting the sales increase was the automotive business. In South
America, sales remained below the previous year’s level. The
principal factor here was the extremely negative exchange-rate effects
in the core markets of Brazil and Argentina. In nominal terms, sales
fell by 7.8 percent to 1.4 billion euros. After adjusting for
exchange-rate effects, sales grew 8.9 percent. Sales in Asia
Pacific and Africa rose by 0.4 percent to 23.2 billion euros.
Adjusted for exchange-rate effects, this was an increase of 3.1 percent.
The region now accounts for just under 30 percent of total sales.
Associates: headcount grows by 7,800
Worldwide, the Bosch Group employed some 410,000 associates on the
December 31, 2018, reporting date. This is 7,800 more than in the
previous year. The largest increases in headcount took place in Europe
and Asia Pacific. Germany welcomed a further 1,700 associates. The
company’s demand for IT and software experts remains high.
Outlook for 2019: securing a high level of earnings
For 2019, Bosch expects the global economy to grow at a rate of
2.3 percent. “Our cautious forecast is due to the numerous ongoing
geopolitical developments, such as the unresolved Brexit issue and
various trade conflicts. In addition, aggressively protectionist
economic policies in the form of punitive tariffs or withdrawal from
free-trade agreements are undermining consumer spending and investment,”
the Bosch CFO Asenkerschbaumer said. Nonetheless, Bosch hopes to develop
better than its markets in the current year and, despite substantial
upfront investments, to continue to secure its high level of earnings.
