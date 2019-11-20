Bose Black Friday 2019 Headphone Deals Compared by Deal Answers

Black Friday is almost here and the sales experts at Deal Answers have rounded up the best deals on Bose headphones. The deals are listed below:

In addition to discounting their headphones, Bose will also be discounting select speaker models.

Black Friday deals are live for a short time. Best Buy has many of their sales live right now, but their main sale will begin on Thursday, November 28th. Other stores are expected to release deals on Bose products with likely the same prices.

It is not yet known if Bose will discount their newly released 700 series. Many stores have released discounts for the QC35s so it looks like the company will focus on that model for Black Friday. The QC35s do have the advantage of having a foldable design. Both models feature high-quality sound and world-class noise cancellation technology.

The Bose SoundSport Free earbuds are similar to Apple Airpods. They are designed to withstand a workout and the battery life is approximately 5 hours. The included charging case offers an additional 10 hours of play time.

Bose does not discount their products often. Their Black Friday deals this year are solid and they cover a wide range of their product offerings.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and find discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005751/en/