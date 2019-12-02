Log in
Bose Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top QC35, 700, Noise Canceling Headphones & Speaker Sales Listed by Deal Stripe

12/02/2019 | 07:21am EST

Save on Bose headphones & speaker deals during Cyber Monday 2019 with our up-to-date guide to the best QuietComfort noise-cancelling headphones & Bose SoundLink speaker deals

Compare the top Bose deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on Bose 700 soundbars & QC35 noise cancelling headphones and best-selling Bose SoundLink & SoundSport headphones and speakers listed below by the deals team at Deal Stripe.

Best Bose headphones deals:

Best Bose speaker & soundbar deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Bose has long been known as an industry leader for wireless noise cancelling headphones. One of Bose's popular models is the QuietComfort 35 Series II. These wireless headphones are engineered with renowned noise cancellation technology that makes quiet sound quieter and music sound better. The QC35 II also features Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, giving users instant access to millions of songs, playlists, and more — hands free. Older QuietComfort models such as the QC30, QC25 and QC20 present more affordable alternatives with comparable performance.

Other popular wireless Bose models includes the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, SoundLink Around-Ear headphones and SoundSport wireless earbuds. Fitness enthusiasts should especially consider the SoundSport models as they’re designed to keep moisture out and stay inside the ear even through rigorous workouts. Bose soundbars such as the SoundTouch and Solo 5 are also among the top choices for households looking to improve home theater setups.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
