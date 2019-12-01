Bose Headphones and Earbuds Cyber Monday 2019 Deals (QC35, 700, SoundSport) Listed by Deal Answers

Bose is expected to continue their Black Friday sales through Cyber Monday. This is the best time of year to get a new pair of headphones or speakers because the biggest companies have discounted their products. Deal Answers lists the best Bose headphone and earbuds deals below:

Bose also makes great speakers in addition to their headphones. Bose is discounting some of their most popular wireless speakers for Cyber Monday:

Cyber Monday is an opportunity to get premium products for a discount. Bose is known for the quality of their sound and their speakers and headphones are well-balanced between mids and bass. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Bose does not appear to be discounting their 700 series headphones this year. The 700s are new headphones from Bose that were released in June. Instead, Bose is substantially discounting the QC35 noise-cancelling headphones. The QC35s have the advantage of a foldable and more portable design.

The SoundLink II are Bluetooth headphones with a battery life of up to 15 hours. They do not have noise cancellation. The Bose QC25s offer noise cancellation but they are not wireless and they need to be plugged into a device.

Bose makes a great alternative to Apple Airpods with the Bose SoundSport Free. These earbuds have an approximate battery life of 5 hours and the included charging case can provide up to 10 more hours of play time. The SoundSport Free earbuds come with special tips that mold into the shape of a person’s ears to stay put during exercise.

The availability and pricing of Bose products may vary during Cyber Monday. It’s a good idea to look at multiple stores if supplies have run out in one place. Overall, the company has released deep discounts on many of their most popular models for the sale.

