Boss Fight Studio Launches “Frankie the Unicorn,” newest edition to their Mighty Steeds figures

02/17/2020 | 02:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toy Fair Convention – Boss Fight Studio, creator of the fan-favorite highly articulated figures, announces their latest figure, Frankie the Unicorn! The latest edition to the Mighty Steeds line of horses from Boss Fight is colorful, filled with personality, and meant for play. Featuring multiple articulation-points, Frankie allows fans to find their creativity in multiple poses.

“When we introduced the Mighty Steeds, we found the market was really excited for horses with more articulation,” says Andrew Franks, Principal Designer at Boss Fight Studio. “Frankie not only brings the fun of multiple articulation points, but really brings fantasy to life with his silver unicorn horn, rainbow mane and tail, and teal underbelly. He’s the perfect addition to our Fantasy line of figures.”

Launched via a Kickstarter campaign in late 2018, the Mighty Steeds hit 160% of their initial funding goal. Continuing with record breaking sales as the horses hit the mainstream market earlier this year, the Mighty Steeds line has surprised and delighted customers who know Boss Fight for their highly posable action figures.

The Mighty Steeds line includes several life-like horses, an elk, and Frankie the Unicorn, as well as accessory kits to turn your horse into Pegasus, various tack kits to help your H.A.C.K.S. action figures ride the horse army in style, and additional accessories needed to build your H.A.C.K.S. army. Just like previous H.A.C.K.S. figures, the Steeds are fully customizable, allowing fans to mix and match parts of their favorite Steeds to create their own unique horse figure.

“We’ve already started to receive fan custom photos of the Steeds; it’s really amazing to see the creativity and passion our fans are bringing to the Mighty Steeds line,” says Catrina Arana, Principal Designer at Boss Fight Studio. “The passion for customization is really what makes Boss Fight fans so unique.”  

A previously unannounced figure, Frankie is available in the Boss Fight Store for purchase immediately.

About Boss Fight Studio
Boss Fight Studio (BFS) is a creator-owned company focused on high-quality, collectible toys. BFS products are known for having multiple articulation points, which allow for innovative and creative poses. The H.A.C.K.S. line is also fully customizable, which empowers collectors to build their own characters using pieces from the range. For more information reach out to BFS at press@bossfightstudio.com or visit bossfightstudio.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d8d41e3-559d-4f16-b955-5d3996dd9b7d

A video accompanying this announcement is available at 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e629100a-53c3-4c4d-840c-fbdc5dc58482

Frankie the Unicorn from Boss Fight Studio

Previously unannounced Mighty Steeds figure Frankie the Unicorn is now available from Boss Fight Studio!

© GlobeNewswire 2020
