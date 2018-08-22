Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bossier Chamber of Commerce : BENTELER Steel/Tube to Host 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 06:47pm CEST

On Friday, September 21, 2018, Benteler will be hosting
it's 2nd charity golf tournament. BENTELER STEEL/TUBE is pleased to invite
you to share in its first Charity Golf Tournament. It is
with great hope and anticipation that this golf
tournament will become an annual event so that they
may continue being a good corporate neighbor and
serving the community in which they live.

This year they have chosen the Providence House
as their local charity recipient. The Providence
House is a residential development center for
homeless families with children, providing
comprehensive support services for improving the
family structure and moving the family into
independent living. All proceeds raised for this
event will go to support their efforts in providing
services for families in our local community.

In order to make this tournament a success, they
need dedicated sponsors to assist them in
underwriting the cost associated with hosting this
event.

They anticipate a record number of registrants for the tournament, so be sure to register early as possible.

If you or your company are interested in contributing or participating in the tournament, simply email this 2018 Benteler Golf tournament form to Denise.Reynolds@benteler.com

Disclaimer

Bossier Chamber of Commerce published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 16:46:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:17pMexico says deal with U.S. on NAFTA issues may be 'hours' away
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:13pOil jumps over 2 percent on big U.S. crude draw, Iran sanctions
RE
07:13pOil jumps over 2 percent on big U.S. crude draw, Iran sanctions
RE
07:12pEXCLUSIVE : Aramco listing plan halted, oil giant disbands advisors - sources
RE
07:12pSEPTEMBER 2018 BILL INSERT : Commercial Power Content Label (Filebank)
PU
07:02pCITY OF CHULA VISTA CA : Healthy changes at chula vista facilities
PU
07:01pMEXICAN OFFICIAL : U.S., Mexico Near Accord on Nafta Sticking Points
DJ
06:57pISO INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR STANDARDIZATI : Reducing carbon footprint made easier with new International Standard
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL AG: Revision of Guidance for Fiscal 2018
2TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
3Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
4ANALOG DEVICES : ANALOG DEVICES: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q2 2018 - High harvest volume in Q2

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.