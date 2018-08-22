Bossier Chamber of Commerce : BENTELER Steel/Tube to Host 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

On Friday, September 21, 2018, Benteler will be hosting

it's 2nd charity golf tournament. BENTELER STEEL/TUBE is pleased to invite

you to share in its first Charity Golf Tournament. It is

with great hope and anticipation that this golf

tournament will become an annual event so that they

may continue being a good corporate neighbor and

serving the community in which they live.

This year they have chosen the Providence House

as their local charity recipient. The Providence

House is a residential development center for

homeless families with children, providing

comprehensive support services for improving the

family structure and moving the family into

independent living. All proceeds raised for this

event will go to support their efforts in providing

services for families in our local community.

In order to make this tournament a success, they

need dedicated sponsors to assist them in

underwriting the cost associated with hosting this

event.

They anticipate a record number of registrants for the tournament, so be sure to register early as possible.

If you or your company are interested in contributing or participating in the tournament, simply email this 2018 Benteler Golf tournament form to Denise.Reynolds@benteler.com