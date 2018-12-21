Boston Area Glass Plant Sold to Joint Venture of New Mill Capital Holdings LLC, Odyssey Real Estate Capital, and Joseph Finn Co.

A Joint Venture of New Mill Capital Holdings of New York (www.newmillcapital.com),
Odyssey Real Estate Capital of Las Vegas (www.odysseyrecap.com),
and Joseph Finn Co. of Boston (www.josephfinn.com)
has acquired the former Ardagh Group glass plant in Milford, MA. The
acquisition includes the real estate as well as select equipment.
“We are excited to be the new owners of the former glass plant and look
forward to working with the business community as well as local and
state officials to identify new users for the site,” said Gregory
Schain, Principal of New Mill Capital Holdings. “We plan to make a
significant investment in the real estate in order to bring a modern and
functional rail-served building to the thriving Boston industrial
market.”
The new owners plan to immediately sell the remaining machinery and
equipment after which it will undertake a significant demolition and
renovation program to bring the 32-acre property up to modern
warehousing and distribution standards.
“Our joint venture specializes in re-positioning real estate assets
through aggressive and comprehensive construction projects,” said Tom
Murray, a Principal at New Mill Capital Holdings. “The Ardagh plant
represents a compelling opportunity to bring life back to an asset with
great potential given the building’s size and infrastructure as well as
its location within the low-vacancy I-495 market.”
“We look forward to get going on this project,” added Graham Nelson,
Managing Director of Odyssey Real Estate Capital. “Upon completion,
we’ll be delivering over 330,000 square feet of warehouse and
distribution space in a property that lays out well for either a single
user or to multiple tenants. Given added amenities including direct rail
service, heavy power and ample trailer parking, the building will be
attractive to a wide array of industrial users that are looking for
space in New England.”
The transaction closed on December 12. Newmark Knight Frank will
represent the new ownership group in marketing the property.
ABOUT NEW MILL CAPITAL HOLDINGS
New Mill Capital provides comprehensive asset solutions for the
industrial marketplace. Primary services include turnkey acquisitions of
closed industrial plants, industrial redevelopment and value-add real
estate acquisitions, equipment liquidation and monetization, webcast and
online auctions, and traditional sales transactions. NMC has acquired
over 13,000,000 square feet of vacant plants since 2011, with the vast
majority being put back to productive use. In addition, NMC has
conducted auctions and/or liquidations for industries ranging from food
processing and packaging to steel, semiconductor, cosmetics and
textiles. To learn more about New Mill, please visit www.newmillcapital.com
About Odyssey Real Estate Capital
Odyssey is a commercial real estate investment and advisory firm with
offices in Las Vegas and Kansas City. Our mission is to deliver quality
commercial facilities and superb service to tenants and to build wealth
for our investors. Odyssey teams up with institutional real estate
investment funds to acquire, develop, operate, improve and sell
commercial properties. We target deals where our unique knowledge,
experience, and relationships create value for our JV partners. Our
three principals have over 60 years of experience within the nation’s
largest investment banking and real estate operating and brokerage
companies including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Weingarten Realty,
Trammell Crow Company and Colliers International. http://www.odysseyrecap.com
About Joseph Finn Co.
Joseph Finn Co., Inc. is an industrial auctioneering and appraisal firm
started in Boston over 50 years ago by Joseph Finn. We conduct online,
onsite, and webcast auctions for a variety of industries worldwide, as
well as equipment and inventory appraisals. While we specialize in the
Audio Video industry, Printing Industry, Machine Tool Industry and
Plastics, we also excel in other industries as well.
http://www.josephfinn.com
