Boston Area Glass Plant Sold to Joint Venture of New Mill Capital Holdings LLC, Odyssey Real Estate Capital, and Joseph Finn Co.

Investor Group will look to repurpose the former Ardagh Group site through building upgrades

A Joint Venture of New Mill Capital Holdings of New York (www.newmillcapital.com), Odyssey Real Estate Capital of Las Vegas (www.odysseyrecap.com), and Joseph Finn Co. of Boston (www.josephfinn.com) has acquired the former Ardagh Group glass plant in Milford, MA. The acquisition includes the real estate as well as select equipment.

“We are excited to be the new owners of the former glass plant and look forward to working with the business community as well as local and state officials to identify new users for the site,” said Gregory Schain, Principal of New Mill Capital Holdings. “We plan to make a significant investment in the real estate in order to bring a modern and functional rail-served building to the thriving Boston industrial market.”

The new owners plan to immediately sell the remaining machinery and equipment after which it will undertake a significant demolition and renovation program to bring the 32-acre property up to modern warehousing and distribution standards.

“Our joint venture specializes in re-positioning real estate assets through aggressive and comprehensive construction projects,” said Tom Murray, a Principal at New Mill Capital Holdings. “The Ardagh plant represents a compelling opportunity to bring life back to an asset with great potential given the building’s size and infrastructure as well as its location within the low-vacancy I-495 market.”

“We look forward to get going on this project,” added Graham Nelson, Managing Director of Odyssey Real Estate Capital. “Upon completion, we’ll be delivering over 330,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution space in a property that lays out well for either a single user or to multiple tenants. Given added amenities including direct rail service, heavy power and ample trailer parking, the building will be attractive to a wide array of industrial users that are looking for space in New England.”

The transaction closed on December 12. Newmark Knight Frank will represent the new ownership group in marketing the property.

ABOUT NEW MILL CAPITAL HOLDINGS

New Mill Capital provides comprehensive asset solutions for the industrial marketplace. Primary services include turnkey acquisitions of closed industrial plants, industrial redevelopment and value-add real estate acquisitions, equipment liquidation and monetization, webcast and online auctions, and traditional sales transactions. NMC has acquired over 13,000,000 square feet of vacant plants since 2011, with the vast majority being put back to productive use. In addition, NMC has conducted auctions and/or liquidations for industries ranging from food processing and packaging to steel, semiconductor, cosmetics and textiles. To learn more about New Mill, please visit www.newmillcapital.com

About Odyssey Real Estate Capital

Odyssey is a commercial real estate investment and advisory firm with offices in Las Vegas and Kansas City. Our mission is to deliver quality commercial facilities and superb service to tenants and to build wealth for our investors. Odyssey teams up with institutional real estate investment funds to acquire, develop, operate, improve and sell commercial properties. We target deals where our unique knowledge, experience, and relationships create value for our JV partners. Our three principals have over 60 years of experience within the nation’s largest investment banking and real estate operating and brokerage companies including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Weingarten Realty, Trammell Crow Company and Colliers International. http://www.odysseyrecap.com

About Joseph Finn Co.

Joseph Finn Co., Inc. is an industrial auctioneering and appraisal firm started in Boston over 50 years ago by Joseph Finn. We conduct online, onsite, and webcast auctions for a variety of industries worldwide, as well as equipment and inventory appraisals. While we specialize in the Audio Video industry, Printing Industry, Machine Tool Industry and Plastics, we also excel in other industries as well.

http://www.josephfinn.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005997/en/